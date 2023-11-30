As Israel prepared to receive its citizens freed from captivity in the Gaza Strip in hands of Hamas, I knew in advance that along with the joy of reunions there would be complex moments. No one dared to predict how each person would react upon returning, who would want to talk about what they had experienced, or who would be able to do so. Now with 50 civilians back in their country and within their familiesthere are those who are beginning to dare to talk about what happened after the group’s unprecedented attack Islamist movement into Israeli territory on October 7.

Twelve-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, whose father was murdered on October 7, was forced to watch footage of the atrocities committed by Hamas in the civilian communities that he attacked in the south and that terrorists themselves recorded. This is what his aunt Dvora Cohen told him. Furthermore, she revealed that when she entered Loop and he passed with his captors among the people, “everyone beat him.”

His grandmother Esther commented that “Eitan hardly smiles. He is quite serious and introverted. It will take time to get him back into a situation where he can really open up and talk” due, among other things, to the fact that the first 16 days he was totally alone in a closed room.

Eitan tells his relatives that he felt that his situation improved a little when, after a few weeks, he was transferred to another place where there were more kidnapped people and he found familiar faces, which helped him deal with captivity.

One of the most famous kidnapped people worldwide was that of four-year-old Avital Idan, whose parents Roí and Smadar were murdered in their home on the day of the attack.

She escaped to her neighbors’ house and was kidnapped there along with them. “Evidently she can’t tell much, she is very small,” her uncles comment.

Everyone knows the general situation: very little food, captivity in dark places and a lot of silence.

What he does remember Eitan Yahalomi is that every time a child cried they forced him to shut up by threatening him with a rifle.

For his part, Thomas, the father of Emily Hand, kidnapped 8 years old, assures that after her release the little girl does not speak, but whispers. “I can hardly hear her, but among what she told me she said that they ordered her to keep quiet all the time, to be silent, which is why now, after 50 days in the hands of Hamas, she cannot speak normally,” he says.

Although the minors arrived in a stable state of health, most are underweight. According to him

Emily Hand, an Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza for 50 days, reunites with her father. (EFE/Government of Israel).

Three-year-old twins Emma and Yuli Cunio were released without their father David. But Hamas also planned to release them without their mother, which Israel clarified crosses all red lines. Finally, the mother came out with them.

Another of the freed girls, 14-year-old Hila Rotem, was separated from her mother two days before her release. As agreed, she should have returned to Israel with her, but the Islamist group claimed that “they cannot find her.” The girl confirmed that it was false and that her mother had always been with her.

On the other hand, Israeli authorities assure that those who needed medical attention did not receive it.

Elma Abraham, 84 years old, who suffered from various ailments and required constant medication, was released on the verge of death. As soon as she entered the territory of Israel, she was urgently evacuated by helicopter to the Soroka hospital in BeerSheba and arrived with a body temperature of 28 degrees and a pulse of 40. Injured and almost unconscious, doctors said her life was in danger, but a few days after her hospitalization and ordered return to her medication, they managed to stabilize her. “This shows that her deterioration was due to the fact that she was not cared for at all,” said her son Uri Rawitz.

An atypical release

One of the released Israelis, Roni Kriboi (25) from the city of Carmiel, did not fall into the categories to escape kidnapping because she is neither a minor nor a woman. But, his release was presented as a “gesture” to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, since although he was born in Israel he has Russian citizenship.

Roni was kidnapped during the Nova music party on October 7. According to his aunt Yelena, at first Roni was kidnapped in a building, not in a tunnel. The building partially collapsed in a bombing and Roni took the opportunity to escape. He managed to be alone for four days, hidden. But, failing to know in which direction to move to return to the border, he finally ended up in the hands of Hamas.

JANA BERIS

FOR THE TIME

JERUSALEM