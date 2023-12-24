What is happening in the city of Miami is complete madness. The mania unleashed by Inter Miami with the signing of Lionel Messi just a few months ago, he will repeat it now with the arrival of the Uruguayan gunman: Luis Suárez.
This duo, added to the presence of the Brazilian Neymar, achieved a third that made the elite of world football tremble. Achieving a mix between the perfection taught by Guardiola and the unique touch of Luis Enrique; Exploiting the Latin tool to the maximum (Neymar, Messi and Suárez), Barcelona's team delighted themselves week after week.
Between the Argentine '10' and the '9' Charrúa, those led by Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino will become the team to be sure in the MLS. The most dangerous, without a doubt, not only to win the local tournament, but also to stay with CONCACAF, and why not? Dreaming of playing in a club World Cup.
Goalie: Callender
Defenses: Miller, Kryvtsov and Avilés
Media: Arroyo, Busquets, Ruíz, Allen and Cremaschi
Fronts: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi had a great time on and off the pitch. They won local and international titles. There are plenty of reasons to think that, with Inter Miami, they are going to achieve something important, marking a before and after in the CONCACAF zone.
#Inter #Miami #lineup #arrival #Luis #Suárez
Leave a Reply