ZAt the beginning of the year, VAT on food served in a restaurant rose again from seven to 19 percent. And since the discount introduced on July 1, 2020 due to the pandemic was withdrawn, restaurateurs have expressed frustration; A number of companies have announced that they will increase their prices. Not everyone did that, others went on the offensive.

One of them is Frank Winkler, who, among other things, runs “Daheim im Lorsbacher Thal” in the Alt-Sachsenhausen district of Frankfurt, which is known for its home-made apple wines and its regional cuisine. In the last week of December, a map of the restaurant could be read on the Internet, on which Winkler had quickly written the prices higher by twelve percentage points due to the tax increase next to the amounts previously quoted in order to sensitize his guests.