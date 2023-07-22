Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

The right-wing extremist party Vox can co-govern after the Spanish elections. The shift to the right in Europe is thus continuing. What are the consequences for the EU?

MADRID/BRUSSELS – The EU is subject to a “globalist agenda that betrays Europe’s history, tradition and Christian values”: It is clear words that the Vox before the Spain election chooses. In doing so, they do not shy away from using anti-Semitic terms – the narrative of “globalist elites” is widespread there. The right-wing extremists want to “regain Spain’s sovereignty” and fundamentally change the structure of the Union.

With the demand – and other radical statements, for example to Spanish colonialism – Vox succeeds. After the Spanish general election, they could co-govern with the Conservatives. The conservative Partido Popular (PP) is in Survey front, but does not have its own absolute majority. Large coalitions are not common in Spain, the PP does not have any other coalition partners, while the PSOE and the left-wing movement Sumar also lack majorities – even with the support of the small parties. The Conservatives would then coalition with Vox.

After the Spanish elections, Vox threatens another shift to the right in Europe

If it participates in government after the parliamentary elections in Spain, Vox will also help shape the government’s European policy. Vox ministers would represent Spain in the so-called Council of Ministers, an institution involved in the legislative process.

Before the Spanish elections, Santiago Abascal and his Vox party accuse the EU of being subject to a “globalist agenda”. © Kyodo News/Imago

The shift to the right would continue not only in the country on the Iberian peninsula, but also in the EU. The sixth EU member state would be (co-)governed by “anti-European right-wing populists,” explains political scientist Jakob Lempp from the Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences at the request of fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Hostility to the EU is a “central building block of one’s own ideology”. Important measures are threatened within the Union. “And the argument about where the EU should go as a whole will break out with new severity.”

“Right-wing slogans” instead of cooperation: MEP fears blockage from possible Vox government participation

Daniel Freund also fears that the far right will block legislation. Since 2019 the greens-Politicians in the European Parliament. “I’m afraid that with Vox in government, right-wing slogans will be used in particular – but constructive cooperation in Europe will again take a back seat,” Freund said fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

He blames Europe’s conservatives for the shift to the right, which would have made alliances such as the possible coalition of Vox and PP socially acceptable. “Manfred Weber’s course to Giorgia Meloni in Italy has become a blueprint for many: alliances with right-wing parties should now be legitimate in order to retain power.”

In the case of the Spanish election at the present time, there is another special feature: Spain currently holds the Council Presidency – and thus the task of chairing Council meetings and representing the Council as an institution in relation to other EU bodies. Both Freund and Lempp see the impending change of government as an obstacle, but do not see it as a threat to their ability to work.

Vox denies climate change in the program before the Spanish parliamentary elections – and could thus endanger EU politics

However, Freund doesn’t see Vox’s attitude towards that EU as a problem. Instead, he calls their “policy they want for Europe”. Specifically, the Green MP means the “reversal of climate protection, dismantling of democracy according to the Hungarian model” and “an inhumane migration policy”.

The EU Commission’s Green Deal, which envisages the transition to a climate-neutral economy, is at risk – and with it European competitiveness. “While the USA is investing massively in renewables, Europe is in danger of being left behind,” criticizes Daniel Freund fr.de-Demand the politics of the far right. “Right-wing populists rely on fossil fuels and an image of women like in the 1950s.”

Vox denies in the program for the Spanish elections climate change and speaks of a “climate religion imposed by the West”. It serves to “transfer funds from the middle and working classes to the elites driving the climate agenda”. Spain must distance itself from international agreements that blame Spanish companies for environmental problems.

Vox’s influence on EU politics depends on post-election negotiations in Spain

In the end, Vox would only be a junior partner of the Conservatives in a possible coalition. “What influence Vox would then have on Spanish politics depends on the results of the coalition negotiations,” explains EU expert Lempp. “It is dangerous that Vox made the opposition to the EU in the Spanish election campaign an issue and after the election it would be obligated to its own voters to win a points victory in coalition negotiations.” Overall, however, Spain is clearly pro-EU. Vox could therefore focus on other topics. One possibility is Vox’s anti-feminist agenda.

Despite the anti-EU attitude of Vox and other right-wing populist and radical parties in the EU, the political scientist does not expect an anti-European alliance that would pose a threat to the EU. “The benefits that the EU offers to citizens (and also to governments) are simply too great for that.” (Max Schaefer)