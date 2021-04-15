Deadpool He has never been afraid to cross the fourth wall in the comics or in the movies, and this peculiar characteristic made him a character capable of fitting in anywhere.

It’s completely normal for superheroes to have cameos in other stories, but it rarely happens with famous anime characters.

Oddly enough, a sleeve officer managed to gather Deadpool With All might from My hero academia, and thanks to their strength they were able to defeat Thanos.

Marvel and Shueisha started a strange collaboration with the manga of Deadpool: Samurai, written by Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, who adapted the mercenary for a new adventure.

What started as a one shot in 2019 ended up becoming very popular, and proof of this is that they managed to make a cameo with My Hero Academia.

Chapter 10 of Deadpool: Samurai surprised everyone by including the mighty All might, who is allied with the character of Marvel to defeat Thanos.

This number is officially the first that unites the universes of Marvel and My Hero Academia, and if you are a fan of any of these works, you will know that some fans have been asking for it for a long time.

We highly doubt that the story of Kohei Horikoshi include at some point a superhero from the US publisher, but you never know.

Taking advantage of this union, Deadpool did not miss the opportunity to make a few jokes, and assured that the creator of My hero academia He was kidnapped in his basement, so I could convince him of another cameo.

Here you can read the full issue.

The fifth season of anime It’s still in development, and from what we saw in the manga, things are about to get ugly, but we won’t get ahead of ourselves.

What do you think of this cameo?

