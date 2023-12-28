Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Press Split

A marriage proposal in front of a romantic backdrop in Rome went completely wrong. © Screenshot: TikTok

A marriage proposal in Italy went completely wrong. The backdrop was as if it had been painted. The audience was happy too – up to a certain point.

Rome – Marriage proposals are a special art. From countless Hollywood films we are spoiled with the most romantic ideas and surprises for a moment that is supposed to be unique. For the partner who asks the question of all questions, it also takes a fair amount of courage. Ultimately, the answer can also be “no”. Of course, the pressure increases immeasurably when the proposal also takes place in front of an audience. A young Italian in Rome has now had this painful experience.

The short version of the story: Man proposes marriage to his girlfriend – she says “No”. But the moment, which was certainly bitter for the young man, was captured on video by countless passers-by and is now making the rounds on the Internet and in the Italian press.

Marriage proposal goes completely wrong – in front of a large audience

The place of action is Italy's capital Rome, which for many, like Paris, has a certain romantic aura. The young man had apparently chosen this place for his magical moment. The young couple is elegantly dressed and is on a busy street. In the background a street musician is singing the Italian Schmalz classic “O sole mio”.

At the beginning of the clip, the young couple can be seen dancing to the music on the street. After the lady turns, the young man seizes his chance: he falls to his knees in front of his girlfriend and pulls out a ring. He's grinning ear to ear. Whether he is actually asking a question or letting the scene speak for itself cannot be heard in the video, which is particularly viral on TikTok.

But it seems to be immediately clear to his girlfriend what he's planning. And she's not particularly well prepared for it.

“What the hell are you doing?” – Girlfriend completely surprised by marriage proposal

“What the hell are you doing?” she asks him in Italian, gesturing with her hands, behind which she repeatedly hides her face throughout the clip. Many passers-by immediately notice the couple. They stop, take out their cell phones and watch the scene. The young lady tries in vain to get her boyfriend to stop and get up. But he just stays on his knees.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo series

This probably misinterprets the end of a film as a “yes” and starts cheering and saying congratulations. This gets a lot of other passers-by involved: They start clapping and celebrating the supposedly newly engaged couple. The cheering in turn draws the street musician's attention to the couple. He doesn't miss the opportunity to step right next to them and continue singing his “O sole Mio” as a wedding serenade.

Music ends, silence arises: Young woman even turns to the audience

Then the scene comes to its climax. The singing and music cease, as do the clapping of passers-by. A moment of silence arises in which the answer to the question of all questions would follow in any Hollywood film.

But the young lady is becoming more and more panicked and seems completely overwhelmed by the scene. Now her words and those of her boyfriend can also be heard in the video. He asks her: But why no?” She answers: “I wasn't ready. I did not expect this”.

Then it becomes clear that the young man probably put a little more planning into the proposal than just buying the ring. The young woman asks him: “Is that why we came to Rome?” She then turns to the surrounding passers-by and explains to them: “I didn’t expect that.” But pedestrians don’t want to believe it either and ask: “Why no?”

That was probably her last word for the time being. The clip ends as the young man realizes that he probably won't get another “yes” that day and gets up from his knees again.

“How can you?” Reactions to failed marriage proposal divided

But unfortunately the scene is not over for the couple. The video of the failed marriage proposal has been viewed millions of times on social media. The reactions are divided: “I would have said 'yes' and then I would have told him 'no' in private,” says one user, according to the news site ilfattoquotidiano.it.

Many others express disbelief: “How can you say 'no' in such a situation?” But many also understand the young woman's reaction: “Just because she says 'no' doesn't mean she doesn't love him. “If you’re not ready, that doesn’t mean the feeling isn’t there,” commented one.