The world of soccer was shaken by the news of the death of Santiago “Morro” García and a lot was said, starting with the sad outcome, about the role of the last Uruguayan club, Godoy Cruz, in the context of depression that he suffered football player.

This Sunday, for the first time since the player’s death, there was a demonstration on the part of the club’s leadership. The same was issued through a statement released from the social networks of the Mendoza entity.

“The Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba Club Board of Directors deeply regrets the death of its player Santiago Damián García Correa. We have been silent until now out of respect for who was our top scorer and his family until they were duly announced”, begins the statement .

“We are obliged,” he continues, “in the face of the news and posts on social networks, to communicate, as it arises from some journalistic media and as his intimate environment knows, that his drastic decision was motivated by personal problems that he had dragged on for a time, totally unrelated to the relationship with this institution. “

“However, we will wait for the closure of the case so that the Justice explains this unfortunate fact,” they add.

And they conclude: “The club professionally accompanied the beloved ‘Morro’ through its medical staff, and external professionals such as in his human face at all times. Unfortunately no one could avoid his drastic decision.”

In the networks, where the message was uploaded, the public’s rejection of the forms of communication and the Tombina leadership was very great. The club, in each of the five posts it made since the player’s death was made public, closed the comments so that no one could write below.

