The cordiality in the debate did not last long. What happened between the first handshake, when the candidates for the set arrived, and the second, for the photo before the media.

The rule says that a squeeze has to be firm, last a few seconds, be solid and consistent, but without hurting, and that the hands have to be in a balanced position. And, in fact, when Sánchez and Feijóo entered the studio, they gave themselves “an equal or cooperative handshake, in which the two palms are vertical and neither exerts superiority over the other,” says linguist Carolina Herranz, asked by this means about the non-verbal communication in the face to face between the PSOE and PP candidates for the 23J.

The first time they see each other on set, their hands are upright. The first time they see each other on set, their hands are upright. The first time they see each other on set, their hands are upright. The first time they see each other on set, their hands are upright.

But, later, when the time comes to pose for the cameras, the hands change: “Maybe a product of nerves.”

Sanchez’s palm faces downward, indicating a dominant position Feijóo’s palm up indicates submission Sanchez’s palm faces downward, indicating a dominant position Feijóo’s palm up indicates submission Sanchez’s palm faces downward, indicating a dominant position Feijóo’s palm up indicates submission Sanchez’s palm faces downward, indicating a dominant position Feijóo’s palm up indicates submission

And that means that Sánchez has “a dominant, aggressive position”, compared to Feijóo’s “submission”. One wants to be in control and the other gives it to him or makes him feel that he has it.

It is a very prepared debate. The first face to face since Rajoy sat down in 2015 in front of the then new general secretary of the PSOE. The speeches are rehearsed, the reports are ready – the graphs and even the possible agreements – and also the gestures and postures.

The posture (once seated) is good, with a straight back, they are not leaning forwards or backwards The feet of both are placed on the ground The posture (once seated) is good, with a straight back, they are not leaning forwards or backwards The feet of both are placed on the ground The posture (once seated) is good, with a straight back, they are not leaning forwards or backwards The feet of both are placed on the ground The posture (once seated) is good, with a straight back, they are not leaning forwards or backwards The feet of both are placed on the ground

Crossing your hands, as Sánchez does in the previous image, “despite the fact that visually one might think that it is a position of comfort, of security, it indicates the opposite.” It is “a closing position” that the president maintained during a good part of the debate and that Feijóo insisted on correcting from the beginning.

In the first block, Ana Pastor, moderator together with Vicente Vallés, reminded the president that he said in his day that the economy was going “like a motorcycle” and Sánchez began his speech run over, speaking “very fast.”

“It is possible that at that time it exceeds 200 words per minute,” estimates Herranz, a professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University. That, together with the tremor of the hands, visible especially in the thumbs, denotes “nervousness.”

Feijóo looks “calmer, more leisurely”, more open even when looking at his hands, one on top of the other or placed parallel to each other on the table. However, under the table his posture said otherwise.

Feijóo crosses his legs during the first block, the economic one, in a defensive position (a gesture of protection) Feijóo crosses his legs during the first block, the economic one, in a defensive position (a gesture of protection) Feijóo crosses his legs during the first block, the economic one, in a defensive position (a gesture of protection) Feijóo crosses his legs during the first block, the economic one, in a defensive position (a gesture of protection)

This, the crossing of the legs, happened to both of them at different moments of the debate.

In the last block, while Feijóo accused him of calling the National Police “tweets” and Sánchez denied it, he appears with his hands and legs crossed In the last block, while Feijóo accused him of calling the National Police “tweets” and Sánchez denied it, he appears with his hands and legs crossed In the last block, while Feijóo accused him of calling the National Police “tweets” and Sánchez denied it, he appears with his hands and legs crossed In the last block, while Feijóo accused him of calling the National Police “tweets” and Sánchez denied it, he appears with his hands and legs crossed

It also happened to the president in the second block, when he closed in on his interlocutor when he heard, from Feijóo, that Montero is still in government and he has been “unable to terminate it”, in line with the law of ‘only Yes is yes’.

Long before, Sánchez was the first to interrupt, in Feijóo’s first turn, when the PP man told him that he did not want a debate with “all his partners.”

And after the “festival of humor”, as Sánchez calls it, he laughs. However, “it is not a sincere laugh, but in these cases it has a mocking laugh that is contemptuous for the rival.” These are moments in which Sánchez filtered his emotions through non-verbal communication, such as muttering or snorting, which are a symptom of frustration. And in that sense Feijóo, in general, was “more courteous” and “coherent”. The roles already in this first block, Herranz points out, “had been reversed.” He remembers Rubalcaba with Rajoy in November 2011.

See also Bolaños affirms that Feijóo had arranged to see Sánchez on day 2 Speaking of pensions, Feijóo points his index finger at Sánchez (a threatening, impolite gesture, which is not recommended to use in conversation) Speaking of pensions, Feijóo points his index finger at Sánchez (a threatening, impolite gesture, which is not recommended to use in conversation) Speaking of pensions, Feijóo points his index finger at Sánchez (a threatening, impolite gesture, which is not recommended to use in conversation) Speaking of pensions, Feijóo points his index finger at Sánchez (a threatening, impolite gesture, which is not recommended to use in conversation)

And that neither of them respected HP Grice’s maxim of cooperation on one or more points in the debate, which implies that there is a prior agreement between all the speakers regarding four factors: the quantity, giving the precise information; quality, tell the truth; relationship or relevance, respond to what is being asked, and mode or manner, be brief, clear and concise.

Feijóo did not answer the first question of the second block, after hearing that six women had been murdered by their partners or ex-partners in recent days, and attacked Sánchez for voting with Vox to avoid PP governments.

The tight mouth indicates containment, repression, that he feels anger, anger… At this moment, Feijóo alludes to “the ‘Sanchista’ law of ‘it is only yes, it is yes'” and Sánchez replies: “Sanchismo, PP and Vox are the same” While listening to the even vote between PSOE and Vox, with his mouth down and his eyebrows up (a gesture of surprise) The tight mouth indicates containment, repression, that he feels anger, anger… At this moment, Feijóo alludes to “the ‘Sanchista’ law of ‘it is only yes, it is yes'” and Sánchez replies: «Sanchismo, PP and Vox are the same » While listening to the even vote between PSOE and Vox, with his mouth down and his eyebrows up (a gesture of surprise) The tight mouth indicates containment, repression, that he feels anger, anger… At this moment, Feijóo alludes to “the ‘Sanchista’ law of ‘it is only yes, it is yes'” and Sánchez replies: «Sanchismo, PP and Vox are the same » While listening to the even vote between PSOE and Vox, with his mouth down and his eyebrows up (a gesture of surprise) The tight mouth indicates containment, repression, that he feels anger, anger… At this moment, Feijóo alludes to “the ‘Sanchista’ law of ‘it is only yes, it is yes'” and Sánchez replies: “Sanchismo, PP and Vox are the same” See also US debates confirmation of first black female judge to Supreme Court While listening to the even vote between PSOE and Vox, with his mouth down and his eyebrows up (a gesture of surprise)

The debate entered a rough moment while Sánchez defended himself and Feijóo took notes with his blue pen instead of maintaining direct eye contact. Communication failure.

What Sánchez did not look at, which denotes a “lack of appreciation”, was the agreement that Feijóó signed live to facilitate the investiture of the most voted party and launched to the center of the table. The socialist began to move papers in his red folder, to match the pen.

Here is the document signed by Feijóo Here is the document signed by Feijóo Here is the document signed by Feijóo Here is the document signed by Feijóo

The break between the second and the third block allowed the teams of the candidates to refine the message. On the return, Sanchez was “more restrained.” It was short-lived and interruptions from both sides of the table followed.

“We spectators disconnect because it is difficult to follow a debate with so much tension and noise,” warns Herranz. The one on 10J, in fact, was the least watched debate in history, with 6 million viewers.

There were no interruptions in the golden minute. Sánchez maintained good eye contact with the viewer. He had his speech learned and looked at the camera. He still had his hands clasped then. And he joins his thumb with his index finger, which indicates precision.

The gesture of joining the thumb and forefinger was repeated by both candidates Feijóo began his golden minute with his hands crossed The gesture of joining the thumb and forefinger was repeated by both candidates Feijóo began his golden minute with his hands crossed The gesture of joining the thumb and forefinger was repeated by both candidates Feijóo began his golden minute with his hands crossed The gesture of joining the thumb and forefinger was repeated by both candidates Feijóo began his golden minute with his hands crossed

Feijóo lost visual contact with the voter. Could he have mistaken the camera? He was not looking straight at the viewer. He looks down several times, “looking at something or remembering what he has to say.”

With this, in general, Feijóo was the candidate who came out better off. Eight years after the last face-to-face – it was not held in the run-up to either of the two 2019 calls – the PSOE and PP candidates, rather than debate, attacked and defended each other. The Galician was “coherent”, without contradictions in terms of his verbal and non-verbal language. Sánchez, however, succumbed to his emotions. “He played much more and he wanted to do it well,” highlights Herranz, but “it went very wrong for him.”