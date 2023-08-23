Dgermany has a trade fair gem in an industry that is orphaned in this country. Gamescom opens its doors to an international audience again on Wednesday. It celebrates a medium that has been ignored by politicians for a long time and in which the German economy plays no producing role.

A majority of 58 percent of Germans play video games, as determined by the market research institute GfK. And Germans spent 4.7 billion euros on video game content in the first half of this year alone. But of all that money, less than 5 percent stays in the country and with a few companies that have to rely on an ever-faltering support system.

However, Gamescom understood how to keep growing for many years. In the post-corona edition 2022, 265,000 visitors came to the fair. That’s fewer than the 373,000 people who were there in 2019. But this year the number is likely to stabilize again. On the one hand, this is due to the list of exhibitors, which has grown again compared to previous years.

With Microsoft and Nintendo, two of the three major game hardware manufacturers will be present. This is unusual for Nintendo in particular, since the Japanese company has been using digital presentations for years. Sony stays away from the spectacle in Cologne for the most part and is at least not there with video games.







A festival for game culture

On the other hand, the face of the fair is also changing from pure product presentation to a festival for nerds and culture, which they usually only show off in their garish colors in their own four walls. The said electronics group Sony is staying away with its games division, but it is showing its hardware and bringing a culturally related field to the fair with the streaming service Crunchyroll: Japanese cartoons and comics, called anime and manga.

As a cultural and economic pole, Japan has long been closely intertwined with video games. There is a large overlap between those who enjoy Japanese-style games and those who also consume manga and anime. The trade fair relies on such intersections. The streaming service Netflix, which also belongs to the digital entertainment sector with its range of series and films, is also present. Competitor Disney + also competes for the attention of viewers.

Furthermore, the fair embraces social media and their stars along with their followers. The online retailer Amazon not only repeatedly ventures into the territory of game development, but also owns the most important live streaming platform in the video game segment with Twitch. At the Twitch stand, it can be expected that many influencers will meet there and start campaigns in collaboration with brands and viewers across the site and the days of the fair.







Between enthusiasts and streaming fans

The fair is flanked by concerts, visitor competitions, information offers on training and further education and a discussion format for representatives from politics and the industry. There should be something for everyone. The strong focus on the diverse interests of visitors is based on the ever-increasing differentiation of the hobby and the people who indulge in it.

Between February and August 2023, the advertising agency We Are Era, which belongs to the Bertelsmann Group, analyzed around 1.6 million posts in various social media that could be associated with gaming and video games. From the analysis, the agency created rough profiles of two groups connected to the topic: enthusiasts and streaming fans. Enthusiasts are mostly concerned with games themselves, movies and series, and music. Streaming fans are characterized by their strong contact with each other.

Gamescom is able to offer this group a place to meet and exchange ideas. This has it ahead of the American game fair Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It used to be considered the most important trade fair in the industry, where most of the innovations were presented with great international attention. Over the years, the trade fair in Los Angeles, which was largely reserved for trade visitors, tried to reposition itself again and again. Recently, however, it has been taking place more and more irregularly, since 2019 only once in 2021 – and exclusively online.

Self-portrayal of the game manufacturers

Her problem: she rarely offered more than announcements. The reasons for the cancellation of this year’s edition included the fact that many publishers and manufacturers did not want to put on bombastic trade fair presentations and shows in times of economic uncertainty, inflation and war.

But why are they doing this in Cologne? Not even the opportunity to test the latest games – this is often possible at home via the Internet – is probably the reason. It is reasonable to assume that the exhibitors in Cologne can do more for their brands with the large number of visitors. They don’t put themselves in the center of the fair with pompous announcements – that’s where the players are. Rather, they can present themselves as the backdrop for the players, the campfire around which stories are told.

In the meantime, politicians have also gotten wind of the enormous potential of these stories. For a long time, people only talked about how much games can also do for education and therapy – “serious games”, a branch with little economic importance -, but now it is also recognized what human capital is spilling over from the games industry into other sectors: talented software developers , hardware engineers, experts in online sales and payment services as well as cybersecurity and many more are trained in the gaming industry. The opening of the trade fair by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) on Wednesday takes into account the importance of the industry – also for Germany – at least in a first step.