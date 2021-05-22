This Thursday the Senate gave a half sanction to the “pandemic law”, which delegates powers to the president and sets restrictions throughout the country based on sanitary criteria. But the scene that went viral on social networks occurred at the end of the vote, when Cristina Kirchner was heard asking: “What time does Rapanui close?”.

In the last hours, the owner of the chain of chocolates and ice creams He opined on the peculiar incident, in which the vice president did not notice that he still had the microphone open.

Before the cross-examination of one of her collaborators, the former president of the Nation stressed: “I have it twenty meters from home”. Of course, there is a branch of the well-known chain a few meters from its Recoleta department, located in Juncal and Uruguay.

As soon as the misplaced situation happened, Rapanui became a trend on Twitter and Diego Fenoglio, founder and owner of the brand, gave his opinion about it.

In dialogue with Radio With You He told how he found out about the vice president’s carelessness: “The cell phone rang and rang. When I grab it, I see that there were hundreds of messages from people who commented to me how fun it was that, in the middle of the Senate session, the vice president named the brand. It was something that was very strange to me, at first I didn’t understand what had happened ”.

Fenoglio avoided making a comment of a political nature about Cristina Kirchner and celebrated her consuming the products of her brand: “We are broad and all those who want to consume our products, we are fascinated. We always try to make a better product. I love that you like it because you can see that he has a good palate also”.

He also revealed that it is not the first time that the brand has contact with political leaders: “When I was 12 or 13 years old, I worked with my father and he sent me to the hotel where the president was staying. Arturo Frondizi. I gave him a box of chocolates. That was the first experience I had ”.

One of the most requested ice cream tastes in Rapanui is the Gianduia. Photo courtesy of Rapanui.

Asked about what gift he would give Cristina Kirchner for the exposure he made of his brand, Fenoglio said that a family member who also works in the firm would take care of that. “I am going to leave that to my daughter who is in everything that is marketing. The truth is that I did not think of what gift, but it is still a situation that she [por la vicepresidenta] he didn’t do it on purpose.

The chocolatier also told about the strategy he used when landing in the Federal Capital with his Bariloche brand: “I opened the first place, which I wanted everyone to be hidden, not on main avenues, with big lights. As a marketing strategy, what I did was hide the stores so that, if people liked the product, they would recommend us. I mean, the opposite of what happened to me this time”, He explained, referring to the notoriety that his brand took after the vice president’s words.

Apart from the anecdote with the leader, Fenoglio gave his opinion on the Tax on Large Fortunes, sanctioned in December.

After clarifying that he had paid it, Fenoglio was blunt: “We pay all the taxes that they tell us to pay, I also understand that there are people who cannot pay it. I do not begin to discern if it is right or wrong, I think that if at this time it is used to pay for social plans, the pandemic or buy vaccines, welcome, “he concluded.

LM