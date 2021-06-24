The competition from the Old Continent reached its equator after weeks of emotions and parity, where none of the countries that arrived as favorites asserted their condition; Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands, the only ones with full victories and who broke their own records; Cristiano Ronaldo was in the same vein, enlarging his legend in Europe as a star of the Cup.

The dozen days of the European Championship, which began its journey on June 11 at the Olympic in Rome, left a trail of emotions, vibrant matches, defeated statistics and the promise that competitiveness will rise for the second half of the tournament. With the places full for the round of 16, it is still expected that the teams that -in the previous one- were candidates, revalidate expectations.

However, the most prominent collective news was the reappearance of Italy on the big scene of the continent. The team led by Roberto Mancini beat the predictions and was the great standout in the group stage.

With an ideal score and clearly outperforming his opponents from the football generated at the feet of Manuel Locatelli and the goals of Ciro Immobile, he broke the maximum record for games without losing in the vast history of the Azzurra by reaching 30 undefeated games and surpassing the mark obtained between 1935 and 1939, when the technician was Vittorio Pozzo. The eleven consecutive victories explain the great moment that the Italians are going through.

✅ 2-0 Estonia

✅ 2-0 Poland

✅ 2-0 Bosnia

✅ 2-0 Northern Ireland

✅ 2-0 Bulgaria

✅ 2-0 Lithuania

✅ 7-0 San Marino

✅ 4-0 Czech Republic

✅ 3-0 Turkey

✅ 3-0 Switzerland

✅ 1-0 Wales 11 consecutive wins.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the great star of the Eurocup

At the individual level, who took all the lights in this fortnight was Cristiano Ronaldo, dragging a timid Portugal through the “Group of Death“. The Portuguese star became the soccer player with the most appearances in the Euro by playing five different editions; he was also the top European shooter in history in international tournaments (Eurocup and World Cups) with 20 goals, leaving the Germans Miroslav Klose (19) and Gerd Müller (18) on the way. With his double to France, he also reached the mark of Iranian Ali Daei as a national team scorer, reaching 109 shouts.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪 🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

The Portuguese had to compete in the most attractive group together with the top favorite – France – and the always competitive Germany. Neither of them could stand out at the height that was expected in a very even area. The trident formed by Kilyan Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann did not cause the expected effect; while the closing meetings of the Joachim Löw cycle navigate in the gray that characterized the last months of Die Mannschaft.

Despite them, it was Hungary who became the surprise of the tournament, who played equally against Portugal until the final minutes, stole a draw from the Gauls and almost left the Teutons out on the decisive day.

Belgium and the Netherlands, on the podium of the first round breaking negative streaks

Roberto Martínez achieved something unprecedented in the history of Belgium in the Euro: winning all the games in the group stage. With Romelu Lukaku as the flagship given the low participation of figures like Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, the Red Devils are shaping up to be one of the animators for the knockout stage.

On the side of the Orange, his step was overwhelming in zone C, despite the distrustful glances that fell on Frank de Boer. In this edition they were able to finish with twelve years without getting access to the 16 best in Europe.

With Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum as the best players, they have in their ranks one of the revelation men: winger Denzel Dumfries. The PSV Eindhoven player marveled at his presentations scoring goals and being a bishop on the right wing to the point of entering the radar of powers like Inter or Bayern Munich.

England and Spain, different circumstances, but the same debts since the game

The British are, after France, the team with the best surnames. Nurtured by the latest UEFA Champions League finalists and members of the world’s most competitive league, those led by Gareth Southgate were disenchanted by failing to perform up to the task.

With slim victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic and a disappointing draw with Scotland, the English face a litmus test in the round of 16 when they meet Germany.

On the Spanish side, the generational change showed that it is not molded yet and its lack of effectiveness made them wait until the last day. However, the bulky defeat of Slovakia was a breath of air for Luis Enrique’s boys who will have to stomp on the big events.

The rest classified, with Denmark, Croatia and Wales crouched down to strike

One of the most transcendent and dramatic moments of this Euro was the cardiac arrest that Christian Eriksen suffered when Denmark made his debut against Finland, a match that resumed a few hours later and ended in defeat for Kasper Hjulmand’s team. However, at the same rate as his figure recovered from his health problems, the team rose to its feet and managed to get into the final phase with a great 4-1 victory over Russia.

With a sky-high mood and a level payroll, he is one of the candidates to be a surprise after entering this stage of the tournament after 16 years absent. In the same category appear Croatia and Wales, commanded in the field by Luka Modric and Gareth Bale respectively. The runner-up in the world overcame a bad debut and ended up entering second in group D; Same situation for the British in A.

The Cinderella from the Euro is Austria which, for the first time in its history, in its third participation, qualified for the round of 16; Another that reached this point in an unprecedented way is Ukraine, although in a different way: since it is an independent country, it has never been able to cross the threshold of groups; the last time had been in 1988, when it was part of the Soviet Union.

In turn, Sweden also broke a negative streak dating back to 2004 without being able to enter the eighth of the Euro; Switzerland and the Czech Republic are the two remaining members of the top 16, after entering as two of the top third after discreet performances of brilliance.

Russia, Turkey and Poland, the disappointments

After being one of the eight best in their World Cup, Russia had raised the bar for this Euro. However, they did not show the good game nor the solidity of 2018 and finished as the worst in group B. Turkey, with an interesting roster, not only was left out early, but could not even score points. Both nations have gone twelve years without passing the first part of this contest; Robert Lewandowski’s four goals were not enough for Poland to qualify for the round of 16 despite their limitations due to the losses of Arkadiuz Milik and Krzysztof Piątek.

Scotland, which reappeared on the continental scene after 24 years in ostracism, struggled to compete in Zone C and only tied for Derby versus England. North Macedonia, which gave the note with the retirement of its figure Goran Pandev, did not take a single unit in its first foray into this type of scenario; another debutant was Finland who stroked the round of 16, but the goal difference did not allow them to be among the best third parties as happened to Slovakia.