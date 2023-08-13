EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

For centuries in Usme, south of Bogotá, rumors have spread that there was a piece of cursed land in the town. It was said that it was the house of the devil, that incessant crying of children was heard and that strange lights appeared that made those who saw them disappear. These stories were so pervasive among the residents that they even managed to move the founding square a few meters to the south. In 2009, when several inhabitants found archaeological remains in what is now a protected area and the first Archaeological Park of the Colombian capital, everything fell into place a little better. “They were stories that indigenous communities used to protect a sacred place through fear,” says Carolina Díaz, anthropologist and coordinator of the project.

In mid-July, the first phase of the Usme Archaeological and Cultural Heritage Park opened its doors to the public, the eighth archaeological space in the country. “The project seeks for the public to understand archeology as a way of understanding the past and to vindicate all the forms of life present there,” said Patrick Morales Thomas, director of the District Institute of Cultural Heritage of Bogotá, a couple of months earlier. on the way to the Hacienda del Carmen, where part of the treasure is located: 2,500 tombs and 10,000 indigenous people buried, as well as 300,000 ceramic fragments and 45 pieces of pottery. “We want to make this a place that honors the ancestors and that makes the peasants of Usme feel proud,” he added.

In addition to the dark tales of the indigenous communities, those who saved this patrimonial heritage were the inhabitants of Usme themselves. In 2008, this was a land for urban expansion and the Metrovivienda company had begun to build a mega-citadel that intended to extend this rural area by more than 900 hectares. The neighbors, who say that they were not consulted about the operation, narrate how day after day they saw the operators get on the machinery to carefully observe the ground. Intrigued, they approached to see what caused them so much interest. There they found hundreds of bone remains and vessels that led to the community leader Jaime Beltrán. Among all, they managed to stop the construction and create a work table to think about the next steps to shape the park.

For Díaz, this nook is a piece of history on which to rethink everything: life, death and, above all, how we relate to both. Initially, due to the huge number of tombs and bone remains that were found, the experts considered the idea that this space was a Muisca cemetery. However, the number of domestic elements and the layout of the houses led to a reinterpretation of the hypothesis: it was not a cemetery; but rather that formerly the indigenous communities buried their ancestors in their homes and arranged their homes based on them. “The living were not separated from the dead. There was a dialogue and a link that was lost as a result of the colonial heritage”, says the anthropologist and neighbor. “Usme asks us a question: At what point do we start to keep the dead away instead of making them part of everyday life?”

“Rattle” ceramic toy found in the tomb of a girl, during the excavations in Usme, in the archeology laboratory of the National University of Colombia, in Bogotá, on August 1, 2023. NATHALIA ANGARITA

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Today, in this southern Bogota town, the park coexists with a church in which the indigenous people who built it were also buried, and the town’s cemetery. “We are surrounded by corpses and nobody talks about them,” adds Díaz. “This is a country that is also so violent that it is urgent to ask ourselves about death and about the space we give our ancestors in our lives.”

In this first phase, 49 informative signs have been installed that will allow visitors to explore and discover the heritage of southern Bogotá. In addition, the investment of 6,300 million pesos ($1.6 million), It has also served to install three domes that house an exhibition room, a circle of the word and a community archeology laboratory, spaces that will continue to be part of participatory processes and the management of the protected archaeological area. Another of the processes that are being carried out is that of ecological restoration, with more than 20,000 trees planted and the plan to recover the original flora and fauna.

The park is a huge piece of land lined with farmer’s houses, local crops, and a highway that has been left halfway. “For us, no one has ever looked,” the neighbors repeat. This space is presided over by a sculptural replica of a three-meter ceramic rattle that, in its original version, emitted the sound when a pebble was inserted and that dates from between 700 AD and 1000 AD. This anthropomorphic piece was found in a burial as part of the trousseau of a girl about 10 years old. Alejandra Jaramillo, an anthropologist specializing in the differential and gender approach, explains to the first visitors the importance of the pieces found: “It is a piece that allows us to reflect on the different layers of meaning that an archaeological object can have. On the one hand, it tells us about childhood. It is a toy that was used to lull the girl to sleep and that accompanies her even in her death. On the other, in the upper part of the figure’s head, we can see a splint that refers to the practice of cranial deformation in the groups of the Bogotá savannah, as an expression of status and beauty; it was an aesthetic modification at the time”.

Francisco Romano, one of the archaeologists in charge, does not hide the passion that has accompanied this investigation either: “Our job is to guess. Every time we dug deeper, we had more material to ask questions about the past. about our past.” He sips some red wine in the house of a peasant family at the gates of the Hacienda del Carmen. “They have a treasure next to them”, he tells them excitedly. For Jaramillo, this is a place that tells the story of several generations: “Here people lived, had social, economic and political dynamics, traded and exchanged with populations from other regions of Colombia. And, once they died, their memories were captured through the funerary contexts”.

This Park is the result of the effort of local communities to protect and preserve their rurality. And they are the ones who are deciding the course after the first phase. And it is not an easy task. In each exercise in the area, in addition to demanding the experience of archaeological experts, various indigenous communities and peasants from the area are involved. “This is a project that they have to decide,” adds Morales, from the Bogotá District Institute of Cultural Heritage. Among the possible (and multiple) options, three seem to be distinguished.

Ana María Groot, professor of anthropology, in the archeology laboratory of the National University of Colombia, in Bogotá, on August 1, 2023. NATHALIA ANGARITA

The first is that it be converted into a park in a sacred area and that it not be intervened. Several indigenous communities claim it as a symbol of erased memories and ancestry and refuse to allow it to be accessed. On the other hand, there is an educational interest that aspires for the area to become a pedagogical bet that speaks of science and peasant knowledge. And finally, there is the option of making it a possibility for the local economy and community tourism. “There are many people against it because we have several examples of tourism that destroys the ecosystem,” says Díaz. “But it may be a way of rethinking it and tailoring it to the needs of the community. There are many conversations yet to mature.”

For Morales this is the first of many steps. “We have a responsibility to have these conversations and how this very special place is accessed or not accessed. For now, we are celebrating having found a treasure that values ​​the south of Bogotá”.