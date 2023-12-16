The Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN) is a strange guerrilla. He doesn't really like shooting or wars. He prefers calm reflections—even if they last for years—to immediacy; calm to haste: political practice to sterile debates—the metatheory, they will say, the path that is made by walking. “What we keep silent about is always more than what we say,” recently warned the insurgent Captain Marcos, previously called Subcomandante Galeano, better known worldwide as Subcomandante Marcos, the great hooded ideologue of the organization that put the Mexican Government in check on January 1, 1994. Everything indicates, however, that times of change. A murmur begins to take shape among the silence.

For more than a decade, a relative media silence surrounded Zapatismo. Their few public appearances were limited to statements on Enlace Zapatista, the website through which they spread their (few) news and vision about Mexico, capitalism and the world. Also some event, such as the international seminar Critical thinking against the Capitalist Hydrain 2015. Two years later, the EZLN supported the independent candidacy of María de Jesús Patricio Martínez, Marichuy, to the 2018 presidential elections that Andrés Manuel López Obrador won. And in 2021, when it was 500 years since Hernán Cortés landed in Mexico, one of his delegations set sail for Europe on a sailboat to carry out “a conquest in reverse” that sought to sow the old world with ideas and learning instead of death and looting.

Beyond the few exceptions, extreme discretion became the norm. But since this October, something is brewing in the bowels of the organization, which has regained a certain presence on the public agenda with 19 statements—replied by the national and international press—in just over two months, a prologue that announces the winds of change. , perhaps a generational change, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the uprising, next January 1. For the moment, it is known that its scaffolding has undergone a reorganization: the EZLN has eliminated the “Zapatista Rebel Autonomous Municipalities and the Good Government Juntas”, the civil structure of the movement, for a new form of management based on a more direct democracy. and from below, where communities will be the basis of decision-making.

A march of the Zapatista movement in Mexico City, in June of this year. Iñaki Malvido

The EZLN gives great weight to symbolism and anniversaries. And we are in key dates for the history of the organization. November 17 marked the 40th anniversary of its founding, a secret kept in the depths of the Lacandona jungle until more than a decade later: January 1, 1994, when, coinciding with the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement of North America—a symbol of a new era in the country: that of the emergence of globalization and extreme neoliberalism—thousands of hooded peasants took up arms in San Cristóbal de las Casas and six other municipal capitals to shake the Mexican political scene. , then governed by President Carlos Salinas de Gortari. It is the most important date in the history of the movement and one of the days marked in the calendar of the global anti-globalist left.

Rubén Darío and the second death of Marcos

The change of pace began with the publication of a poem on October 22. As happens with good texts, despite being dated December 1913, its content appealed to today's Mexico. Written by Nicaraguan Rubén Darío, The wolf's motives It is the allegory of a hungry animal that tries to domesticate itself in front of humans, but ends up distancing itself from them, horrified by the mistreatment and violence. Finally, the wolf isolates itself, like the guerrillas, in the mountains. The following statement constituted the second symbolic death of Marcos – who in 2014 already killed his character and renamed himself Galeano, in homage to a murdered Zapatista professor – his way of saying that he takes a new step back and moves away from the front line .

The 17 communications that have followed vary in their form and content. Subcommander Moisés, current leader of the movement, signs the two that address the structural changes. Marcos wrote another 11, more reflective texts: more philosophical, poetic, some solemn, others with acid humor. Another five include videos showing preparations for the 30th anniversary.

Subcomandante Marcos in Oaxaca, in 2001. PEDRO MERA (Cuartoscuro)

Although the texts signed by Moisés contain concrete information, those of Marcos have that quality that the former subcommander spoke of: they say more with what they are silent than with what they affirm, although interpreting the silence is never easy. For example: in the eighth statement, titled PS What you have to read to know what it's about, tells a legend that, like Rubén Darío's poem, can serve as an allegory for what is to come. In “the times when time did not matter,” the power went out and the world was left in darkness. “At that time there were only men, women and others made of corn, they were of many colors and each one had their own way. There were no religions, no nations, no States, no political parties, nor everything that was born later as seeds of war.”

Among boastful gods who cannot find the solution, the mother goddess, Ixmucané, decides to listen to the corn people in a kind of primal assembly. “As the world is just being born and we are giving a name to each thing or case, according to, so as not to confuse us, we are going to call what we did 'in common', because we all participate: some giving some ideas, others proposing others, and there are those who speak and there are those who keep notes of what is said.” It is the fable of a wise woman who prefers to listen and solve problems in common, in front of men who pontificate among themselves, but achieve nothing. An allegory, perhaps, of a greater weight of Zapatista women in decision-making from now on, in a new structure that, as already announced, is committed to a more direct democracy from the communities.

Even so, Marcos closes the letter again by remaining silent rather than saying: “Yes, I would also like to know what happened to the lost light. Maybe later, in another postscript, we will know. For now, we have to learn to walk and live like this in the dark. No way.”

The right to lying down corridos

His sometimes enigmatic statements have generated a multitude of interpretations in the press, some more unfortunate than others, which have also become a target of Marcos's irony. Some media saw the change in structure as proof of the disappearance of the EZLN in the face of the advance of organized crime in Chiapas. Others went a step further and spoke of a loss of indigenous identity in the face of the cultural hegemony of northern aesthetics or corridos tumbados. Marcos revolted with sarcasm: “The only thing left is for young indigenous women to wear pants or, horror!, play soccer and drive vehicles, instead of serving the ladies with pigtails. They even dare to dance cumbias and ska instead of Bolonchon, and sing rap and hiphop instead of psalms and odes to the farmers. And that, as another sign of the loss of their indigenous identity, it reaches the absurdity of them being subcommanders, commanders, and commanders! And let them govern themselves.”

Beyond the irony, the reality is that Chiapas is experiencing a tidal wave of violence from different fronts: the growing presence of cartels and, with them, drug consumption in the communities; the survival of paramilitary groups for three decades—many emerging in the heat of the state counterinsurgency to Zapatismo—; the increase in militarization and a predatory logic of the environment fueled by speculation and macroprojects such as the Mayan Train. The result is a civilian population, mostly indigenous and peasants, that faces a surge in massacres, femicides, kidnappings, sexual violence, disappearances or forced displacements.

The Army enters the town of Frontera Comalapa after several clashes between criminal groups, on September 27. Toño Aguilar (Cuartoscuro)

Specifically, the EZLN has endured repeated attacks from paramilitary groups such as the Ocosingo Regional Coffee Growers Organization (Orcao), one of the most active commands despite the camouflage of its name. On May 22, an attack against the Moisés Gandhi community, part of the Lucio Cabañas autonomous municipality, ended with a Zapatista, Jorge López Santíz, wounded by a gunshot. The attack was a shock that led the Zapatistas to launch a kind of ultimatum in which they denounced that Chiapas was “on the brink of a civil war,” given the ineffectiveness of the federal and state authorities, whose strategy has consisted of sending more military while publicly minimizing the problem.

Even so, the EZLN is forceful: the organization is not going to disappear, Zapatismo has not retreated against the advance of crime. Simply put, they defend, they were thinking of a new strategy to confront it. “Our silence over these years was not, nor is it, a sign of respect or endorsement of anything, but rather that we strive to see further and seek what everyone is looking for. all: a way out of the nightmare. As you learn, through subsequent writings, what we have been doing, perhaps you will understand that our attention has been elsewhere,” writes Marcos.

After the clashes with the Mexican left, the broken promises, the enmity of successive governments, the massive marches to the Zócalo of Mexico City, the sterile appearances in Congress, the EZLN decided to return to Chiapas and work on “its autonomy.” ”, erect schools and hospitals, strengthen their self-government. The main question now is how the movement will evolve after January 1, while the siege of organized crime and state espionage continues, in a siege on the guerrilla and the civilian population that becomes increasingly unsustainable week by week.

