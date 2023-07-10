Three days of celebrations and three special moments that Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva will not forget. Two enclaves were chosen by the couple to celebrate their wedding: the Mandarin Oriental Ritz hotel, where the pre- and post-wedding took place, and the El Rincón palace, owned by the bride and where the religious ceremony was held on Saturday . It has not been an easy road for the couple, but more than 60 kilometers from Madrid, Falcó and Onieva finally said “yes, I do”. Until this Monday, only a few details of the wedding had been revealed, but no photos of what happened, due to the succulent exclusive of Magazine Hello!, the only one with access to everything that happened over the weekend and that has brought its release to newsstands two days earlier for this media link. As the magazine itself has announced, the copies have already sold out in many of the establishments and a new edition will go on sale on Tuesday.

Since she was a child, as Falcó stated in a report for the same magazine a few years ago, her dream was to get married in the El Rincón palace: there she had spent her childhood running through its corridors and had enjoyed the company of her father, Carlos Falco. The first of her dreams has come true. But the Marquise de Griñón also hoped that it would be her father who would accompany her to the altar. Something that she has not been able to fulfill due to the death of the marquis three years ago due to the covid. Even so, he was very present in each and every one of his daughter’s steps down the aisle.

Before making their marriage official, the bride and groom prepared themselves in rooms far from the palace. Falcó did it in what he calls Tía Paloma’s room, decorated with peonies, garden roses and tulips —his favorite flowers of hers— and which were a gift to Tamara from her friend Khali El Assir. Meanwhile, Onieva was getting ready in one of the most special areas of El Rincón: Carlos Falcó’s room and office. Something to which, at first, the bride refused: “I didn’t want to lend the room, but it seemed nice to me. It has made me feel like, in some way, there is a relief with my father”, explains Falcó to the magazine. That was not the only moment in which the figure of the Marquis was present at the wedding: the oil with which he won prestigious awards was used in the menu prepared by the chef Eneko Atxa; the Austrian-style page boys’ suits were chosen because Falcó loved them; even the fine crystal glasses that were used collect a story that derives from it. At the wedding of Xandra Falcó, the marquis’ eldest daughter, he refused to have the wine served in those glasses: “It has to be Riedel,” the protagonist of the wedding recounted years later.

More than 400 guests accompanied the couple, including everything from childhood friends of each of them to co-workers of the Marquise de the anthill either Master Chef Celebrity. Among the attendees was also a very special person, Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera and author of the bride’s dresses, who did not want to miss the celebration and dress her himself. A suit made in record time —less than two months— after the cancellation of the contract with Sophie et Voilá —a firm from Bilbao that was in charge of the order until May— and which has been one of the biggest unknowns until the publication of the exclusive this Monday. Falcó wore two dresses, both by Carolina Herrera and both inspired by others from the firm. The first, the one he wore for the ceremony, belongs to the autumn-winter 2023 collection and that many on social networks have compared to the one worn by Queen Letizia at her wedding with King Felipe VI in 2004, designed by Pertegaz ; the second, for the party, is inspired by one of the collection resort 2022.

Cover of the magazine ‘Hello!’ with the wedding of Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva. EFE

“When I saw her dressed as a wedding, I understood that, without a doubt, it was the perfect dress for her. Tamara fell in love with Wes Gordon’s design from the start. He and his entire team are exceptionally good. I have no words to thank them for how much and how quickly they have had to work on the dress and how adorable they have been with us at all times”, says a grateful Isabel Preysler in the magazine. In fact, the socialite She also wore a design from the same brand chosen by her daughter: a dress with pink peonies, hand-painted on a yellow background, also made by an American designer.

The ceremony started 45 minutes later than planned. The first to appear, as tradition dictates, was Onieva with her mother, Carolina Molas, the godmother. Although she appears in only one photo in the report, well, as the publication has been commissioned to point out, the groom’s family prefers to stay away from the media and keep his life private. Her girlfriend was accompanied to the altar by Manolo Falcó, her older brother, who acted as her godfather. So many months of waiting ended with the protagonists shedding tears of emotion in the first moments of the ceremony.

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva leave the Ritz Hotel after celebrating their pre-wedding on Friday. Francisco Guerra (Europa Press)

Falcó appeared, as planned, with a diamond and brilliant tiara that belonged to his paternal grandmother, Hilda Fernández de Córdova y Mariátegui, and which, after the death of the Marquis de Griñón, Manolo Falcó inherited. She also carried a simple bouquet, chosen by herself and which symbolizes eternal happiness and happiness found again.

The couple’s family played a fundamental role during the ceremony, but the one who aroused the most emotion among the guests was Álvaro Falcó, the bride’s cousin, who recalled the late Marquis de Griñón in one of the petitions during the mass: “For all those present here, for our families and for those who care for us from heaven. Especially for Carlos, who would have loved to be here today and who looks at us from heaven”. The couple exchanged wedding rings, which were a gift from the groom’s father and a goldsmith’s work from his uncle: yellow gold and irregular in shape. After signing the act, the newlyweds left the chapel with Motherby Hakuna, by background song.

And after the cocktail and dinner, it was Onieva who took the floor to thank her family for the support they have shown her during these months: “Getting here has not been a bed of roses, it has not been easy. And the truth is that without your support and without your love I would not have been able to arrive”. Moments later, she addressed her political family: “I want to apologize again. I know that in the request we said that the past stays in the past, that we look to the future, but I have made all of you suffer for my mistakes and it is something that I will not forgive myself and that I will compensate every day of my life ”. Finally, he wanted to dedicate a few words to his wife: “My love, I have thanked my friends, my family, everyone who is here, but thanks to you, my love, because you are magic. And because you are a gift from God that I don’t even know if I deserve. Who can be at your level? I don’t know, nobody.” Onieva also recalled his deep admiration for his wife: “I cannot admire you more in every way. You make me a better person every day and you bring out the best in me. It sounds cliché… but it is true that, throughout these three years of relationship, you have taught me very important things. For all of you who want to have a healthy relationship, honesty comes first. Second, the value of forgiveness. You, as you are on another level, have done it. And loving”.

Everything indicates that the wedding was just as the couple had wanted. However, hours after the wedding, images of the waitresses dressed in very traditional uniforms offering food to the journalists stationed at the palace gate were made public. Soon, social networks were flooded with messages against this type of clothing. Despite going viral, the magazine does not tell or show anything about it, almost hiding what happened.

As they have been in charge of remembering, it has not been an easy path. It all started in September, with an engagement announcement that was broken just 24 hours later after discovering the boyfriend’s infidelity. They were months in which the ex-partner at the time captured the media spotlight. At Christmas the unexpected reconciliation would arrive and in January, the couple announced their engagement again. After intense months, the couple heads to the Indian Ocean to celebrate their honeymoon, a trip that will also be reflected in the pages of a magazine in which Tamara Falcó appeared for the first time when she was just days old.