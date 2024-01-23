Again. New, rude, expedition on the networks about the Catalanness of Évole and, as a result, of TV3. The intentional selection of 25 seconds of some statements by Jordi Évole within an interview in Col·lapse has unleashed a storm of criticism, most of it insulting. In the talk, Évole comments that TV3 went through a process of confinement, of having an audience and not wanting more. And it is Ricard Ustrell who introduces the fateful concept: “there are those who will tell you that this happens because it is now becoming Spanish.” And Évole responds: “but what is the problem with becoming Spanish, what country do we live in?” The exegetes of the court already have the proof they wanted. As a result of the heat on the networks, Évole posts his full response of one minute and fifteen seconds. In this part, Évole clarifies that he would agree to say that we live in Catalonia and explains himself. He has said it in the sense that it would be good for TV3 to make products that can be seen in neighborhoods like Sant Idelfons and Bellvitge, “in places where perhaps TV3's penetration had been greater in other times.” For Évole, TV3's audience is already very large, targeting a certain market niche. And he continues: “I think it could aspire even more, perhaps losing some audience on the other side. I would like a public television in Catalonia to be more transversal. And I think it is in a transversal process.” This morning, Évole intervened on a radio station insisting on the manipulative bad faith of his adversaries.

Few of those who criticize Évole do so by sparing the irreproducible insults. To see the drift of the controversy, there are those who even find an opportunity to combat opponents who were not in the debate. For example, Francesc de Dalmases, a Junts deputy who had been its spokesperson in the Control Commission of the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation and who has practiced intimidation against journalists, tweets that “beyond the weakness of the argument, honesty must be recognized.” of Évole and Colau: a Spanishized Catalonia, on the one hand, and a Spanishizing pact, in the long term, with a tripartite of commons, socialists and ERC governing everywhere, on the other.

Évole is wrong in formulating his reflection, which is largely right, in the use of an incandescent and polysemous concept: “Spanishization.” In the most common meaning of it it means de-Catalanizing and not only with the shrinking of the language. Surely Évole should not be understood that way.

Are we talking about the presence of Spanish on TV3? This is not a new debate. In 2020, following the premiere of the series Drama, a co-production with 30% Spanish, the Minister of Culture herself at the time, Mariàngela Vilallonga – who as a signatory of the Koiné manifesto believes that Franco used Spanish-speaking immigrants as an “involuntary instrument of linguistic colonization” – denounced that there was too much on TV3 Castilian. The Corporation law imposes on TV3 the mission of offering a public service in Catalan and promoting its culture, but also “to satisfy the democratic, social and cultural needs of citizens, to guarantee universal access to information, culture and education”.

The presence of a character, as in Merlí or As if you were there, that he speaks Spanish does not bother because it is a residual sample of the existence of Spanish in Catalonia and a sociolinguistic implausibility. Nor does the abundance of characters who speak Spanish in Poland because they are usually the bad guys in the movie. But it seems toxic that a person who speaks Spanish is interviewed and one comes to prefer that a person who is less knowledgeable on the subject be invited, but who is in Catalan! Being a television in Catalan is a founding assignment, but having it be its vehicular language cannot imply the expulsion of Spanish, ignoring its existence is ignoring a part of the audience and harms TV3's penetration of Catalan. Likewise, we would not solve this complex equation if we accept that in Sant Idelfons or Bellvitge Catalan may seem like a foreign component to part of the neighborhood.

But Catalan in these controversies is a dialectical shield that hides a worrying vision of the country. It was not a language problem that caused a bitter discussion on the networks last year because TV3 made a documentary about the business of Catalan slavers. The underlying problem is that it spoiled an immaculate imaginary of the nation. And as identity is constructed, TV3 seems to have the obligation to present a polished Catalonia. And absorbed in herself. For example, the incomprehensible complaints because TN open with news from Madrid, which can affect the Catalans very directly, but which is considered a betrayal because it introduces a Spanish reference. In the time of Vicent Sanchis, TV3 ignored a plural, real, uncomfortable Catalonia. Transversality does not ask for “Spanishization” and this is not the current path of TV3. He asks that the audience – multiple, diverse – find occasions to recognize themselves in the problems he speaks about. Both in jokes and in reports.

