Sewing machines rattle in a bright room in the Bagcilar Community Center in Istanbul. With the windows open, women in colorful headscarves and white masks sit over their work – they sew fabric masks to protect against the corona virus.

Heven Hasan has enough routine at the sewing machine to be able to talk to her neighbor on the side. She feels better if she can just be here and make herself useful, says the 39-year-old, who has not been able to do her job as a teacher since fleeing Syria.

In the first few years in Istanbul, she said she hardly dared to go outside because of her fear, until she found the community center two years ago. In the meantime she has learned Turkish here, completed sewing courses and found her way back in life to the point where she is now a volunteer for other refugees. “For us Syrians, the red crescent is a real bright spot here,” she says.

The Red Crescent is the operator of the community center, there are 15 other such institutions nationwide in Turkey – they serve as contact points for the almost four million Syrian refugees in the country. These sites are financed from the aid funds of the European Union, which were pledged in the refugee agreement of 2016 – a total of six billion euros, which are not paid to Turkey itself, but project-related to institutions like this one.

The EU summit in Brussels this Thursday and Friday will focus on the future of the refugee deal. Both sides want to hold on to the agreement with which Turkey became Europe’s doorman after the wave of refugees in 2015 and receives billions from the EU in return.

However, Turkey is calling for a reform of the treaty. She demands that the EU should pay more than the promised six billion: According to government information, Turkey has already spent around 35 billion euros in its own tax money on the Syrians. The government also complains that most of the announced EU money is not arriving. The EU, on the other hand, recently stated that almost four billion euros had already been paid out; the rest will flow by 2025 at the latest.

Red Crescent wants to help Syrian refugees get back on their feet

According to EU figures, 1.7 million Syrians in Turkey receive direct financial aid for everyday life, often in the form of money cards with which they can buy food or clothing. In addition, thanks to EU funds, almost 700,000 Syrian children could attend school in Turkey. The EU aid also pays around 3,000 newly hired health care workers.

Areas like Bagcilar – 80,000 Syrians live in the Istanbul district, more than in many European countries – can use the support from Europe. The Red Crescent does not distribute relief supplies in the community centers, explains Esin Demircioglu, the director of the center in Bagcilar; Rather, the facilities are intended to help the Syrian refugees get back on their feet.

More on the subject:

This assistance covers four areas: legal advice, psycho-social support, integration and employment. Syrian refugees can get advice and assistance here for dealing with authorities or consult a lawyer. In the event of social problems, the community center’s psychologists intervene on their own – for example, when children are not sent to school or girls are married off as minors. The center promotes the integration of Syrians into Turkish society with Turkish language courses for Syrians and awareness campaigns in local mosques in order to reduce prejudice against refugees.

But the most important role is now played by the employment program, says Demircioglu. Her team exchanges ideas with local employers and the employment office in order to determine the current demand for labor and then sets up appropriate training courses for Syrians – as welders, for example, or for the textile sector.

The community center then arranges jobs for the refugees and also helps with obtaining work permits – a hurdle race that employers often shy away from.

This is how Halit Temmo from Aleppo experienced it. At first he tried to get by with odd jobs, says the 25-year-old, but without language skills and a work permit it is hopeless. At the community center in Bagcilar, which he found almost three years ago through the advice of a friend, he took an intensive course in Turkish and got a job at a bakery company through the agency of the Red Crescent; the community center got him the work permit.

Today he is the company’s sales manager and a Turkish taxpayer, has his own apartment and a circle of friends that includes Turks. “I am very happy with my job and I get on well with my colleagues,” says Temmo. “I’m fine here, and I plan to stay in Turkey.”

The community center in Bagcilar has so far been able to help around 70,000 Syrian refugees, says director Demircioglu – some maybe just with good advice and others with start-up help in a new life, like Halit Temmo. In the sewing room, Heven Hasan sets aside a stack of finished masks. She will also stay in Turkey: her oldest son has just got a place to study medicine here.