There Electric Ferrari will be unique. Word of Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Maranello who in a recent interview underlined how the arrival of the first full electric supercar of the Cavallino will be a challenge but above all an opportunity to show the world how the Italian brand is an excellence in the automotive field. While waiting to find out what the first electric Ferrari will look like, there are those who have already tried to imagine its design.

It deals with NewCarDesign who has posted an interesting video on his YouTube channel in which he shows a hypothesis about the first battery-powered Maranello Red. As you can see from the clip, the car imagined by the designer has a futuristic look, with dedicated wheels with an optimized style, doors with scissor opening and sinuous wheel arches. The front is particularly expressive, with an overhang that integrates the full-width light signature and the extensive use of carbon fiber. This imaginative electric Ferrari undoubtedly represents a suggestive hypothesis, the first of a long series of style exercises that will accompany us from now to 2025, the year in which the Prancing Horse will launch a fully electric car for the first time in its history. Preparations have already begun in Maranello, with the Modena car manufacturer announcing the expansion of the factory, with the creation of lines dedicated to electric and electrified cars and the production of batteries and powertrains.

The goal will obviously be that of keep the weights contained, with latest generation accumulators that do not affect the balance of the car too much, ensuring the driving dynamics and performance typical of a Ferrari in the same way. We will still have to wait several months before we can see even a single prototype of the first full electric of the Cavallino. Meanwhile, we can enjoy this futuristic and utopian red full electric made by NewCarDesign.