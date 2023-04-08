The case madeleine mccann added a new chapter in the last hours. After all the discussion that was generated around the appearance of Julia Wendell and her testimony in which she claimed to be the missing girlFinally, the DNA test was carried out.

The results denied his version and concluded that his parents were right.

The disappearance of the British girl still remains one of the biggest mysteries of this century. Maddie disappeared during a family vacation in Portugal on May 3, 2007, when she was not yet four years old.

From there, investigations began by authorities and private detectives from different European countries. Despite the construction of hypotheses and the follow-up of various leads, the victim of the case was never found.

Along with the mystery that arose around it, all kinds of conspiracy theories appeared.

Photograph of Madeleine McCann on May 3, 2007, the same day she disappeared.

The most recent is the one in which he starred Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish girl who came forward in the media with the claim that she was Maddie McCann.

As evidence, he displayed alleged physical similarities in body markings and a blemish on his eye. In addition, to justify her age difference, since Maddie would be 19 today, she argued that her parents lied to her and that they falsified her birth documents, among other things.

Julia insisted for a long time on taking a DNA test to confirm her supposed revelation. Her parents refused this and explained that the young woman made up similar stories in the past and that they did not want to put Kate and Gerry McCann, the parents of the missing woman, through this whole process.

What the test revealed

Finally, Wendell took a DNA test that reported his origin and the results were conclusive. The test indicated that Julia is 100% Polish, with a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian origins, according to Radar Online.

The news was confirmed by Fia Johansson, a private investigator and medium who has been working with the Polish woman for months.

Beyond the fact that the discovery confirmed that the young woman is not the minor wanted for 16 years, He appreciated that the investigation was reactivated thanks to his testimony. In addition, he claimed that there could be some connection between the one who sexually abused her and Madeleine McCann’s kidnapper.

On the left, as Madeleine McCann was when she disappeared, in 2007 and when she was 3 years old. On the right, a projection that she made of what she would look like to her when she was 6 years old.

Added to this, Johansson indicated that after learning the result, Julia made the decision to move back to her family in Poland.

Since all the exposure for the case began, both lived together in the United States, since they had to leave the European country due to alleged threats that the 21-year-old received.

The truth is that although there was no real progress in finally discovering what happened to the British minor during her family holiday in 2007the issue was put back on the agenda and the authorities in the United Kingdom and Portugal began to focus on the investigation again.

THE NATION / ARGENTINA (GDA)

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA