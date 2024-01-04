Between the disputes in which Texas is involved over its immigration policies, a new legal conflict was added. In the last hours, the United States Department of Justice (DOJfor its acronym in English) sued the state governed by Greg Abbott over the SB4 lawwhich allows the district to make decisions related to immigrants.

Since its passage, the legislation has generated much controversy. Among other things, makes illegal entry into Texas a state crime. Although it maintains the same penalties that the federal administration currently has, allows the state to make immigration decisions, such as deportations, something that until now only the federal government can do. In this context, the Joe Biden administration went to court to prevent its application.

The United States sued Texas over its immigration law

While the Abbott government's expectation is that these regulations will begin to be applied in March, The DOJ filed the lawsuit in federal court in AustinAs reported CBS News. Specifically, the presentation requests that this law be declared unconstitutional.

In the text, it is indicated that Texas' intentions made explicit in SB4 “intrude on the federal government's exclusive authority to regulate the entry and expulsion of noncitizens.”“and that, in addition, can bring problems in the relationship of the United States with other countries. The latter is evidenced, for example, in the possible deterioration of the link with Mexico, which should agree to receive deportees who were sent by the state of the lone star

This is not the first legal dispute involving the Biden and Abbott administrations. During the last few months, the presentations were mainly about measures that the Texan president took on the United States – Mexico border to stop the entry of immigrants and that the federal government sought to withdraw.