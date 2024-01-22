Home page politics

From: Kathrin Braun

Press Split

Across Germany, a million people protested against right-wing extremism over the weekend. Experts still don't believe that the demos can have much effect – and are now putting the ball in the court of traffic lights and Union.

Munich – You drew a red line: hundreds of thousands of people, spread across the entire republic, who have expressed their anger over the deportation plans of high-ranking AfD politicians. Germany is shaking. There is a lot of praise from both the government and the opposition: many see the protests as a sign of hope, a stand up for democracy. The only question that remains is what the demos can actually achieve – and whether they will end the AfD's rise to fame.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated over the weekend against the rise of right-wing forces. © MICHAELA STACHE/afp

Demos against the right – “Protests will not change the AfD’s core electorate”

According to the latest surveys, one in five people is considering voting for the AfD. “It will not be possible to change the minds of the AfD's core voters with the protests,” says political scientist Ursula Münch, director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing, to our newspaper. “But perhaps the wavering ones: Some people will now think about whether the AfD is going far and dangerously beyond the goal of controlling migration.”

Party researcher Karl-Rudolf Korte also believes that the protests could have an impact on the “voter market” – but not just in one direction. On the one hand, there could be a “hardening of defiance voters in the radical camp,” the political scientist tells the “Tagesspiegel.” But conversely, the demos could also lead to a “new thoughtfulness” that “turns AfD sympathizers into non-voters.” Some “bourgeois voters” could be converted and “tend to the center” again, says the expert.

Demo against the right in Munich: 100,000 people protest – pictures show the masses View photo series

Traffic light government and opposition under pressure after demos against the right

Political scientist Ursula Münch believes: The demos alone cannot change anything. “No matter how many people take to the streets, they will not be able to weaken the AfD as long as the central concerns of large parts of the population are not resolved.” In addition to migration control, this also includes the question of energy prices and the competitiveness of the economy. “I hope the government doesn’t misunderstand the message of the protests: some people, especially among the Greens and the SPD, could now feel encouraged not to want to change course in migration policy.” Rather, the protests are a call to action.

But the opposition is also under pressure. She has to prove “that she can fight the party competition using serious means,” explains Münch. Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz would unnecessarily fuel discontent among the population “with their riotous rhetoric against the Greens”. “It is also completely reductive to claim, like Hubert Aiwanger, that the traffic lights are to blame for the rise of the AfD,” she says.

Meanwhile, the Free Voters leader claims that the anti-right demonstrations are “often infiltrated by left-wing extremists.” Söder contradicts: “The vast majority were commoners, representatives of the normal middle of society.” The protests were “a very good signal,” said the CSU leader – but also a “wake-up call for the traffic lights to change many things.” .

“Mood for a left-wing migration policy” – Justice Minister Eisenreich criticizes demo organizers in Munich

Münch also warns of a division in society: At the demos, some may have pursued their “own political agenda”. “Some speeches sounded as if anyone who spoke out in favor of less immigration was automatically a Nazi.” This meant that no voters could be won back. Bavaria's Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich also criticized the fact that the demo organizers in Munich had tried to “create a mood for a left-wing migration policy.” The CSU politician speaks of an attempt to “instrumentalize” tens of thousands of Munich residents for their own political ideological purposes. (Kathrin Braun)