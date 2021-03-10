Marie-Monique Robin sums up the opinions of 60 scientists in these terms: “We have to change our Western lifestyles, challenge the economic system. Because the best antidote to the next pandemic is the preservation of biodiversity. “ Reading his book confirms this. Gabonese researcher Gaël Maganga tells us about “The exceptional immune system of bats”, dislodged from their habitat by deforestation. Swedish biologist Birgitta Evengard fears new pandemics through the accelerated thaw of permafrost. Professor of environmental biology at Columbia University in the United States, Shahid Naeem goes beyond his contribution as a scientist, showing that UN reports are an obstacle to making good decisions insofar as they “Are the result of a consensus”. This was particularly the case for the report of the COP 21 in Paris, which has since favored the sluggishness in the face of global warming.