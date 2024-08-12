It is the next chapter in a seemingly never-ending story about the Continental industrial group and its presence in the Rhine-Main region: The split of Continental, which the company announced last week, has, after numerous restructuring programs and closure plans in the region in recent years, once again had far-reaching consequences for the locations in Hesse, where thousands work for the traditional group’s automotive supplier division. In the Frankfurt district of Rödelheim alone, the group employs a good 4,000 men and women who, according to company information, produce around eight million electronic braking systems for the global market every year. Rödelheim is also considered an important development location for the entire group, which has around 200,000 employees in a total of 56 countries.