The three investigative commissions that Congress agreed to this Tuesday have on paper different objectives, although all of them are interrelated with the processes. One of them aims to clear up the doubts raised by the Catalan independence movement about the attacks of August 17, 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils that left 16 dead and more than a hundred injured. The second, clarify the scope of the Pegasus case, the espionage that both pro-independence leaders and members of Pedro Sánchez's Government suffered with an Israeli computer program only available to governments. And the third, delve into the activities in Catalonia of the call patriotic brigade, the parapolice group that emerged in the Ministry of the Interior during the governments of Mariano Rajoy. Before them, six other investigative commissions – three in the Parliament of Catalonia, one still in progress, and as many in Congress itself – have addressed these events. Furthermore, in one of the cases there is a final judicial ruling, while the other two are in court.

Attacks with a final sentence. Junts and the PNV requested to create a commission on the “right to know the truth and the implications derived from the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in 2017.” The text emphasized that the object, among others, was to know “the political or any other responsibilities” of those events. The interest of the Catalan independence movement in investigating this event is not new, but rather stems from journalistic information from 2019 that revealed the contacts that the National Intelligence Center (CNI) maintained in prison with the mastermind of those attacks, Imam Abdelbaki. Satty, died hours before in an accidental explosion. This information served to encourage a conspiracy theory that, in its most extreme version, blamed the Rajoy Government for allowing the massacre to make the government fail. processes.

The Parliament of Catalonia hosted a commission on this event that began in April 2018 and that, after 24 sessions and dozens of appearances, included in its final opinion, in July 2020, a proposal from the PSC that had the support only of the PP and Ciudadanos in which, although Es Satty's status as a “confidant” of the CNI was considered “accredited”, it was ruled out that the secret service knew in advance that the attacks were going to be committed. Despite this, the conspiracy theory was encouraged months later, during the trial for the attacks, by the Junts deputy in Parliament Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, who was prosecuting on behalf of the family of a victim. Alonso-Cuevillas even hypothesized that the imam was still alive. In May 2021, the ruling of the National Court that convicted the three survivors of the terrorist cell concluded that Es Satty's death was a “verified scientific truth.” On November 27, the Supreme Court ratified it.

Espionage on independentists and ministers. ERC, BNG and EH Bildu presented the request to create the commission “on espionage and interference with privacy and intimacy, through the Pegasus and Candiru malware, to political leaders, activists, lawyers, journalists, institutions and their families and friends ”. The document established among its objectives “to know in detail the involvement of State institutions” in these events. The starting point was the report prepared, in April 2022, by Citizen Lab – a cybersecurity organization at the University of Toronto (Canada) – in which it was noted that 65 leaders and former leaders of ERC, CUP, Junts and EH Bildu , and civilian entities had been spied on with the program designed by the Israeli company NSO Group.

The appearance then in Congress behind closed doors of the then director of the CNI, Paz Esteban, did not appease the spirits of the independence movement by admitting that, with authorization from the Supreme Court, the secret service had tapped the phones of 18 of its leaders, among them, the current president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. Esteban was fired five days later. In September 2022, the Parliament of Catalonia created a commission that, so far, has held 11 sessions – the last one on December 1 – and which continues. The case is also being investigated by a court in Barcelona, ​​which has called the former director of the CNI to testify. It is not the only movement in the courts. The Executive denounced in May of last year that four of its members, including Sánchez, had suffered an attack on their cell phones with the same software. This fact was investigated by the National Court, which finally agreed on July 10 to archive the investigations due to the “absolute” lack of cooperation from Israel.

Once again the 'patriotic brigade'. The commission on Operation Catalonia – the construction of accusations, often based on falsehoods, against Catalan independence leaders – will be the fourth that Congress hosts on the “patriotic brigade.” The first two ended with harsh rulings against the PP and its leaders by concluding that this parapolice group was created, during Jorge Fernández Díaz's time as head of the Interior, in order to “hinder the investigation of the corruption scandals that affected the PP” and that Rajoy and his number two In the party, former minister María Dolores de Cospedal, were the most “political” responsible for Operation Kitchen, of illegal espionage against former treasurer Luis Bárcenas. Fernández Díaz and other alleged members of this brigade They still have to be tried in the National Court.

The third was interrupted after the dissolution of the Cortes due to the electoral call of 23-J. Only one appearance had been held, that of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, who recognized, precisely, the existence of Operation Catalonia. Junts and the PNV propose the objective of the new commission to know “the details of the involvement of the State institutions” and identify “all the alleged political leaders.” When the Parliament investigated Operation Catalonia – with around twenty sessions held between April and August 2017 – it concluded that it was part of the “dirty war” against the independence movement.

