It’s not a laughing matter. The color of nasal mucus can help show a person’s state of health, according to ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Raj Sindwani, from the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States.

“If your snot is changing color, you need to see what else is going on,” explained Sindwani, adding that reasons could range from allergies to infections.

+ Covid, flu or cold? Understand the symptoms of each disease

“It’s the idea that you were fine, nothing was bothering you and then something changed. You’ll want to look more holistically at what else might have changed. Are you feeling bad? Did you get a new pet or other significant change to your environment?” he added.

This is the spectrum of snot to look out for, according to the doctor.

clear mucus

Advertised by the clinic as the “normal range”, in most cases the clear mucus comprises a mixture of dissolved salts, water, proteins and antibodies. It is common for it to run down the throat to be dissolved safely in the stomach.

white mucus

This is usually an indication of a nasal infection or a cold through congestion and a swollen nose. Tissue inflammation results in a slow flow of mucus, which exhibits a much thicker and cloudier texture.

yellow mucus

Mucus that starts to change color is a sign that a cold or some other infection is getting worse. White blood cells cause a yellow hue as they fight an infection.

“But remember there are other things that go along with this color, of course – including how you feel in general or if you have a fever,” Sindwani said.

green mucus

When mucus turns green, it’s usually because of dead white blood cells thickening things up. Those sick for more than 10 to 12 days are advised to contact a doctor, as bacterial infection sinusitis – which is treated with antibiotics – may be at play.

“You can also get something called chronic sinusitis, which is a long-term inflammatory illness where you’ll have some symptoms of a sinus infection for months,” Sindwani said.

According to the doctor, “This is not just discolored mucus. Could be postnasal drip. It could be facial pain, pressure, congestion or difficulty breathing, or a change in smell and feeling sick.”

Pink or red mucus

When the mucus turns a warm color like pink or red, it is because the nasal tissue has ruptured inside the nose. Some cases may just be dryness or irritation, but others are more serious.

“Full red could be a related nosebleed more likely trauma or possibly infection,” Sindwani said.

But it’s not always scary.

“A few bloodstains or pinkish mucus might not be a big deal. This could just be damage or irritation of the coating.”