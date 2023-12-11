ANext Monday, the representatives of the CDU and SPD want to sign the coalition agreement. The two parties are sticking to the goal set by Hesse's Prime Minister and CDU leader Boris Rhein last week. However, it was heard on Monday that the negotiations had not yet been completed.

As the election winner, the CDU also had the opportunity to continue its coalition with the Greens. After October 8th, the party took a lot of time to explore with both potential junior partners. After a “week of reflection” during the autumn break, the talks continued until the Union and the Social Democrats agreed on a key issues paper on November 10th. Video surveillance and other search options will then be expanded. Rhein's election promise to pay families a “Hessengeld” for their first home will probably be fulfilled. The same applies to his announcement to create an independent Ministry of Agriculture.

The SPD has a plan to ensure greater educational equality by improving the staffing and financial resources of daycare centers. All-day schools should be expanded and the pace of digital education should be increased. The CDU and SPD see their local base as a unifying element.

“Almost nothing” on climate protection

There is little evidence of an SPD handwriting in the key issues paper, says Mathias Wagner, the leader of the Green Party. “That read more as if the CDU and SPD wanted to form a Christian-Social Union (CSU).” Wagner was alluding to Rhein’s announcement of a “Christian-Social Coalition”.







The Green politician recalled the SPD's campaign on Monday. “12,500 new teachers, 9,000 new craftsmen, 6,000 new doctors – these were the SPD’s big election promises.” Wagner was excited to see what would be left of this in the coalition agreement. In Rhein's first government statement, climate protection was still the focus. There is “almost nothing” more about this in the key points.

In contrast to previous practice, they were not only presented in a comprehensive written form, but also published. On this basis, around 200 representatives from the CDU and SPD met in 15 working groups in mid-November for concrete negotiations. The results were available at the beginning of December.

Party votes planned for Saturday

What they put down on paper has occupied the two main negotiating groups, each consisting of seven people, ever since. In addition to the chairmen of the party and parliamentary group on the Union side, this includes, for example, the mayor of Fulda, Heiko Wingenfeld. As President of the Hessian Association of Cities, he also brings in local political expertise. Bundestag member Kaweh Mansoori is also on the Social Democrats' side. He is at the head of the influential South District Association.

As we can hear, the two main negotiating groups want to put the “finishing touches” on the coalition agreement on Wednesday. They will then also agree on the distribution of departments. Only on this basis can each coalition partner make its personnel decisions. The question of whether the Social Democrats get two or three ministries depends on how big they are.







The final version of the draft contract will be sent to party members on Thursday at the latest, who are expected to approve it in separate meetings on Saturday. The formation of the coalition would then be a done deal. It will be completed when the new Rhine state parliament re-elects Prime Minister in its constituent session on January 18th.