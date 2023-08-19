Home page politics

“Skolstrejk för klimatet”: Greta Thunberg became world famous five years ago. But “Fridays for Future” has to change, says someone who has dedicated his whole life to activism.

The story of “Fridays for Future” does not begin on a Friday, but on a Monday. Five years ago, on August 20, 2018, Greta Thunberg sat down on the ground with a poster, very close to the Swedish Parliament building in Stockholm. Her demand was simple: politicians should finally take climate protection seriously.

It didn’t take long for local media to take notice of the then 15-year-old. Then everything happened very quickly. A solo form of protest is becoming a global climate movement. A good year later, on September 20, 2019, the term “Fridays for Future” has long since arrived in Germany. On that day, more than a million people took to the streets in Germany.

Media appearances and invitations to international summits followed for Thunberg. And in Germany, climate change was taken more and more seriously. In 2021, for example, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the Federal Government’s Climate Protection Act of 2019 did not go far enough – and had to be improved. Several of the plaintiffs were also active in the Fridays for Future movement.

“Fridays for Future” and “Last Generation”: Good for the entire climate movement

On the plus side of the climate movement is that the powerful have to deal with how to do business in a sustainable and climate-neutral manner on a daily basis. But dealing with it is one thing, concrete actions are something else. According to the activists, a lot of time goes by in which a lot is said about climate policy, but too little action is taken. It was precisely this feeling of powerlessness that the “Last Generation” started with.

Their actions are much more radical. Nevertheless, they help to achieve the overarching goal of climate protection, said protest researcher Dalilah Shemia-Goeke in a recent interview IPPPEN.MEDIA. “We call this the ‘radical flank’ effect. What is meant by this is that the presence of groups that are perceived as more radical leads to an increased willingness to engage in dialogue with the more ‘moderate’ ones (such as ‘Fridays for Future’) so that the whole movement is heard more.”

Protest researcher: Five percent of the population could be enough

It takes less participation than is commonly thought. “We know from research that in the past dictators could be brought down when around five percent of the population took to the streets,” says Shemia-Goeke. “Of course, this number should be treated with caution in the context of parliamentary democracies, but it is still an interesting point of reference.”

It doesn’t fail because of the crowd, said “Fridays for Future” spokeswoman Pauline Brünger tagesschau.de. “Fridays for Future” still manages to get hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets several times a year. And yet Brünger also concedes: “I also see it as a political failure that after five years of ‘Fridays for Future’, after five years of youthful climate protest, we are still so far from the 1.5 degree target.” That too The best-known German face of “Fridays for Future”, Luisa Neubauer, is rather reserved on the occasion of the fifth anniversary. A lot had happened, but by no means enough, she told ARD.

Thilo Bode on Greta Thunberg: “Highlight in the history of civil society engagement”

Thilo Bode is someone who knows more about protest, activism and (slow) political change than anyone else. In the 1990s, Bode was involved with Greenpeace. He later founded Foodwatch, an association that deals with the quality of food. “Greta Thunberg’s action was a historic high point in the history of civil society engagement,” Bode tells our editorial team. In particular, the fact that from a scientific point of view it has been clear for so long that something needs to be done, and yet public excitement is only now swelling, could Greta Thunberg and “Fridays for Future” write on the flag.

But even Bode quickly comes to the big but. “In reality, little has changed.” It is a finding that reminds him of his own assessment. For years Bode fought for more transparency in the food market. However, not enough has changed. So just give up? “For God’s sake, no,” insists Bode. “There is incredible power from civil society, just look at the history of the United States. It was Rosa Parks’ civil courage that gave the civil rights movement a decisive boost.”

Climate movement and corporate power

A climate that makes it possible to continue living on this planet, or food that is of high quality – these are demands that everyone can probably agree on. Nevertheless, this is reflected neither in the climate tables nor on the supermarket shelves. “You don’t exactly make yourself popular today, but the situation shows that our democracy is reaching its limits. Yes, you can vote every four years, but the corporations are so powerful and have such incredible financial resources. They largely determine our politics, we must not allow that, that has to change!” says Bode.

The 76-year-old emphasizes that as an “activist national coach” he does not want to give clever advice from the side. Nevertheless, he cannot help but give a few impulses: “I don’t think that international climate conferences are the right place to decisively advance climate policy. Such events always end with a consensus, the lowest possible denominator, and never with a radical reversal.”

“Fridays for Future” must set up socio-political demands

There is a second problem that the climate movement must address as soon as possible. “In 2023, climate protection means: Everything will become more expensive in the next few years. That’s a bitter truth, but you have to say it so clearly,” says Bode. “That’s why ‘Fridays for Future’ and Co. must also formulate clear socio-political demands. A successful climate policy must make the weak in society better off financially, and that also means we have to redistribute power, income and wealth.”

An attitude that Luisa Neubauer shares. The 27-year-old admitted that “as of now” there is a risk of a climate policy “that is corporate-friendly, that further privileges the richest and further disadvantages the socially disadvantaged”. She warns: “If climate policy is not socially just, if it doesn’t take the poorest, the disadvantaged and minorities into account, then it won’t be sustainable.”