“You have entered China’s air defense identification zone,” says a Chinese military man from an airspace control unit in China. Before responding to the contact, the pilot – who had been flying low over what is understood to be the South China Sea – replies, in good American English: “We can come and go whenever we want”. After zooming over an offshore oil rig, the sonic boom shatters the windows of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel. So it begins”born to fly(2023), the newly released Chinese propaganda film hitting theaters to showcase the country’s superpowers as it pertains to its air force.

The opening scene described above continues with a chase and, “Top Gun” style, an aerial battle. A Shenyang J-11 fighter takes off from a nearby aircraft carrier and tries to intercept the invader, no less than an F-35 Lightning II, the most modern fighter in the US Air Force.

The result could not be different. The Chinese take a bath. They fail in the approach and still have their fighter shot down and the pilot killed in action.

After the action and tragedy comes what seems to be the core of Chinese sentiment towards its rivals. The bitterness of humiliation. An officer expresses his sadness at seeing his men and his country humiliated by foreign forces, successful in their territory because they possessed better military technology.

The story unfolds with the training of a new generation of elite pilots and the development of a fighter capable of standing up to enemies. In case, the Chengdu J-20, which on and off screens is the equipment that stands up to the F-35. A fighter that in 2017 was incorporated into the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, as the Air Force is called in China.

The way the film makes mistakes about military fighter aviation is bizarre. It is inexplicable, for example, that they refer to the American F-35 as if it were a fourth-generation fighter. Anyone minimally familiar with the subject knows that the model is the finest of fifth-generation fighters. Even weirder is the downgrade they give their J-11s. The fourth-generation fighter is referred to in the film as being third-generation.

Without the ability to film with the real F-35, they used and abused computer graphics to simulate maneuvers that made the Chinese military angry. There are reports that the film’s release was delayed by more than six months, so that anger over the errors could be assuaged among the military.

Perhaps they have convinced themselves that accuracy is a detail compared to what they want to say to the internal public and neighbors. The disadvantage has been overcome and we are able to face anyone to defend what we judge to be necessary to be defended. Invade what we want to invade and fight whatever force it may be.

Advertising is advertising. But, unlike the two versions of “Wolf Warrior”, which, in the vein of “Rambo”, try to convey the image of a super soldier driven by impeccable training and commitment to China, “Born to Fly” builds a narrative about an undeniable reality . Through heavy investment and theft of technology from opponents, the Chinese Armed Forces took a technological leap that greatly reduced the main competitive advantage that the United States, for example, had in relation to its opponents.

Issues involving Taiwan and sovereignty in the South China Sea are sore points in the relationship between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese have been running and winning more and more trust that they can try to take that step further.

“Born to Fly” seems to be a message of optimism for those who still think they are not ready to show their claws. Shown in the film as an enemy, the United States (whose film industry does everything to not offend the Chinese Communist Party) is accused of having delayed China’s development, blocking its access to technology. A victimist delusion, because China only got where it got to because the Americans, thinking they were doing a great deal, created the conditions for China to become the world’s industrial park.

In addition, it trained generations of Chinese scientists and allowed a good part of them to simply act as spies within their universities and state research and development institutions, sucking up information and technology that were the shortcut for China to produce “its own” products.

As a movie, “Born to Fly” is a shoddy copy of “Top Gun: Maverick”. As propaganda, “Born to Fly” can be seen as an attempt to tell the West how capable they have become of fighting and, discounting self-confidence and exaggerations, a message of what might turn out to be real in a conventional war scenario.