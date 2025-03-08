What the calls reveal at 112 about what happened on the day of the Dana: anatomy of the disaster, minute by minute

On October 29, 2024 it will be recorded in the memory of all Valencians. The torrential rains caused by the Dana overflowed rivers and ravines, flooded houses, streets and companies, left thousands of people trapped for hours and charged the lives of 227 people, three of whom remain missing.
That day, the emergency telephone of the Generalitat Valenciana lived one of its most intense days. In 24 hours he received almost 20,000 calls related to about 5,000 emergencies. Half of them were notified from the province of Valencia and were directly linked to the weather phenomenon. They are 2,342 incidents that have been analyzed at the beginning of this article.
These figures are detached from the official documentation of the General Subdirecció D’Evrències contributed by the regional Ministry responsible for the matter to the instructor judge of the DANA, to which Eldiario.es has had access. The document also includes the detail of the complete list of incidents related to the DANA that registered 112 from calls from the province of Valencia.
The data show how 112 calls are triggered from 15.00 and reach their highest peak between 17.00 and 18.00 in the afternoon, with 2,400 calls asking for help to the emergency system in just 60 minutes. Many of these calls warned from Chiva, Riba-Roja or Picasent of the overflow of the Poyo ravine. Despite the notices, the massive alert to the mobile was sent at 20.11, almost three hours after the call boom.
At that time only 338 incidents were identified by emergency services. Keep in mind that many calls were not attended, as reflected in their own Generalitat reports. Precisely, the average response time multiplied from the usual 10 seconds to 6 minutes on October 29, according to a report revealed By Valencia Plaza to which eldiario.es has also had access. In total, according to the Generalitat, around 35,000 calls in October (more than 10 seconds) were never served by 112.
If we look only at the emergency number recorded by the Generalitat, the worst moments were lived between 20.00 and midnight. During those hours, most of the notices arrived from municipalities in the province of Valencia and were directly related to the effects of floods.
The aid calls received by 112 The day of the Dana exceeded all the daily means recorded until then. The highest figure until that time had been in July 2023, with an average of 13,000 calls every day, according to the Official statistics published by the Generalitat. That summer, the Valencian territory suffered a heat wave and was at risk of extreme fire. These are figures similar to those of March 2020, when the pandemic broke out and an average of 10,750 daily calls was recorded. However, on October 29, about 20,000 calls received in just 24 hours were reached.
The report data in the hands of the judge, although they allow to know the magnitude of the DANA, do not include the calls of the days after October 29, while the effects of the storm still continued. According to the memory of the 112 exploitation contract in the Valencian Community, another 30,000 calls were recorded in later 24 hours: those of October 30.
Thanks to the records, it is also possible to know the extraordinary magnitude of the floods if we take into account that, in just one day, all the incidents for natural phenomena served in the province of Valencia until then were exceeded. The 2,342 incidents managed on Dana Day (October 29) exceeded incident figures for this reason in all previous years. In fact, October and November concentrated 80% of the incidents managed in 2024.
More than half of these 2,342 incidents that were registered on Dana Day in Valencia were rescue requests. The second type of notices that was most recorded was the calls that warned of water leaks. To a lesser extent, citizens also communicated to 112 cases of people who were incommunicado, other citizens who had been trapped in their vehicles or on streets and roads flooded by water.
The municipality from where more emergencies were registered in 112 was Riba-Roja de Túria (258). Three out of four were rescue requests and the highest peak was lived between 20.00 and 21.00 at night. In Utiel, Chiva, Paiporta, Catarroja and Alfafar, the hundred incidents notified to the emergency telephone were also exceeded.
Keep in mind that each incident can have several associated calls and that the figures only include emergencies treated by 112, not the calls that were never answered during the day of the Dana. The following search engine contains the detail of each municipality.
