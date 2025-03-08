What the calls reveal at 112 about what happened on the day of the Dana: anatomy of the disaster, minute by minute

↓ Slide down to read the content On October 29, 2024, Telephone 112 of the Generalitat Valenciana received 19,821 calls for emergencies. Most, related to torrential rains caused by the Dana Throughout the day, the phone registered 2,342 incidents (each associated with one or more calls) caused by meteorological phenomena only in the province of Valencia. All related to situations that required intervention of emergency bodies. At 5 in the morning, 112 received the first call by the Dana. He came from the municipality of Cofrentes and a citizen asked for help because rainwater entered his house.

Until 12 noon, two hundred incidents had been recorded, a figure that would end up being less than 10% of the notices that were notified that day for weather causes. Cada Point represents an emergency for the DANA, all located according to the municipality from which the request for help was made. At that time, the lean river, tributary of Júcar, overflowed as it passes through Utiel. Between noon and 5 in the afternoon, the emergency telephone number registered more than 250 incidents only in Requena and Utiel.

Car dragged by water in Utiel. Photo of @avamet Rescue warnings arrived from Utiel. The neighbors, trapped both in their homes and in the cars, called to ask for help. For example, a father with his 12 -year -old daughter who were trapped on the first floor. Or a 95 -year -old couple uploaded to a home table. Or a woman and her dog, trapped by floods. Rescue to a woman and her dog in Utiel. Photo of @javinakama_ From 4:40 p.m. and until 7:00 p.m., most incidents concentrated in Chiva, Cheste, Godellet and Montserrat, where the Poyo ravine is born. At 18.55h, the Rambla sensor marked a flow of 2,300 m³/s, at which time it stopped working. At that time, the Generalitat had not yet sent the alert to the mobiles. It was finally sent at 8:00 p.m. In Riba-Roja de Túria, where the Barranco del Poyo sensor was positioned, the calls began to multiply from 7:00 p.m. Many were aid from vehicles. President Carlos Mazón has assured, in his latest version, that he arrived at the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) at 8:28 p.m. At that time more than 1,280 incidents had already been registered from the calls of the Valencians asking for help for the Dana. From 8pm the calls and requests for help were fired. The flood advanced with speed towards the region of L'Horta Sud. The photo below shows how a Benetússer street was at eight o'clock at night, when the alert was sent to the mobiles of the Valencians. Benetússer at 8:00 p.m. Image of @Luuciaseguii During the worst hours of the emergency, the municipalities of L'Horta Sud multiplied the calls (Paiporta, Catarroja, Massanassa, Alfafar, Picanya, Aldaia, Sedaví). More than 700 emergencies in four hours in these locations crossed by the Poyo Barranco. Almost 1,400 calls were from people who were trapped. More than half of the incidents that arrived on the emergency telephone were. The rest were related to water leaks, incommunicado people, blocked vehicles or flooded streets. L'Horta Sud many rescue notices accumulated in a few hours. "Three adults and a girl are with the water around the neck," they warned from Catarroja. "Six people cannot leave the subway station," from Paiporta. Or "ten minors uploaded to tree or swings asking for help", from Alfafar. In the southern part of the capital, in addition to the municipalities where the Poyo ravine is born (Chiva, Cheste, Riba-Roja)most fatal victims of floods concentrated. If at noon the majority of the incidents were notified from the municipalities of the inside from Valencia, starting at 4:40 p.m.

Chiva And in the afternoon and night they concentrated on the area of L’Horta Sud. Emergencies were multiplying during the afternoon. From 3:00 p.m., the increase is clear. Between 8pm and midnight, there were moments with more than 10 calls per minute. Shortly after 10pm, more than 60 incidents recorded in just 10 minutes were reached. However, the total number of calls became much greater, since for each emergency there can be several calls and also, many people who tried to contact were not even treated. Between 5 and 6 in the afternoon, three hours before sending the alert message to the mobiles, about 2,500 calls were received in the 112 of the Generalitat Valenciana. At that time, only 174 incidents for the DANA were registered in the emergency system in the province of Valencia.

On October 29, 2024 it will be recorded in the memory of all Valencians. The torrential rains caused by the Dana overflowed rivers and ravines, flooded houses, streets and companies, left thousands of people trapped for hours and charged the lives of 227 people, three of whom remain missing.

That day, the emergency telephone of the Generalitat Valenciana lived one of its most intense days. In 24 hours he received almost 20,000 calls related to about 5,000 emergencies. Half of them were notified from the province of Valencia and were directly linked to the weather phenomenon. They are 2,342 incidents that have been analyzed at the beginning of this article.

These figures are detached from the official documentation of the General Subdirecció D’Evrències contributed by the regional Ministry responsible for the matter to the instructor judge of the DANA, to which Eldiario.es has had access. The document also includes the detail of the complete list of incidents related to the DANA that registered 112 from calls from the province of Valencia.

The data show how 112 calls are triggered from 15.00 and reach their highest peak between 17.00 and 18.00 in the afternoon, with 2,400 calls asking for help to the emergency system in just 60 minutes. Many of these calls warned from Chiva, Riba-Roja or Picasent of the overflow of the Poyo ravine. Despite the notices, the massive alert to the mobile was sent at 20.11, almost three hours after the call boom.

At that time only 338 incidents were identified by emergency services. Keep in mind that many calls were not attended, as reflected in their own Generalitat reports. Precisely, the average response time multiplied from the usual 10 seconds to 6 minutes on October 29, according to a report revealed By Valencia Plaza to which eldiario.es has also had access. In total, according to the Generalitat, around 35,000 calls in October (more than 10 seconds) were never served by 112.

If we look only at the emergency number recorded by the Generalitat, the worst moments were lived between 20.00 and midnight. During those hours, most of the notices arrived from municipalities in the province of Valencia and were directly related to the effects of floods.







The aid calls received by 112 The day of the Dana exceeded all the daily means recorded until then. The highest figure until that time had been in July 2023, with an average of 13,000 calls every day, according to the Official statistics published by the Generalitat. That summer, the Valencian territory suffered a heat wave and was at risk of extreme fire. These are figures similar to those of March 2020, when the pandemic broke out and an average of 10,750 daily calls was recorded. However, on October 29, about 20,000 calls received in just 24 hours were reached.

The report data in the hands of the judge, although they allow to know the magnitude of the DANA, do not include the calls of the days after October 29, while the effects of the storm still continued. According to the memory of the 112 exploitation contract in the Valencian Community, another 30,000 calls were recorded in later 24 hours: those of October 30.

Thanks to the records, it is also possible to know the extraordinary magnitude of the floods if we take into account that, in just one day, all the incidents for natural phenomena served in the province of Valencia until then were exceeded. The 2,342 incidents managed on Dana Day (October 29) exceeded incident figures for this reason in all previous years. In fact, October and November concentrated 80% of the incidents managed in 2024.

More than half of these 2,342 incidents that were registered on Dana Day in Valencia were rescue requests. The second type of notices that was most recorded was the calls that warned of water leaks. To a lesser extent, citizens also communicated to 112 cases of people who were incommunicado, other citizens who had been trapped in their vehicles or on streets and roads flooded by water.







The municipality from where more emergencies were registered in 112 was Riba-Roja de Túria (258). Three out of four were rescue requests and the highest peak was lived between 20.00 and 21.00 at night. In Utiel, Chiva, Paiporta, Catarroja and Alfafar, the hundred incidents notified to the emergency telephone were also exceeded.

The 112 of the Generalitat began to receive calls about the overflow of the Poyo ravine from 16.40



Keep in mind that each incident can have several associated calls and that the figures only include emergencies treated by 112, not the calls that were never answered during the day of the Dana. The following search engine contains the detail of each municipality.