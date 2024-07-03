CColombia and Brazil They played one of the best games of the Copa America so far. The last of the entire group stage, barring any surprises that did not happen, defined the first and second places in Group D. On the one hand, Brazil needed confidence and, on the other, Colombia was determined to continue its unbeaten streak and repeat the history of the last match in the qualifiers.

Colombia was superior in attack and, although he had some weaknesses in defense, he knew how to make life difficult for Brazil, who has not been able to raise its head to reach its best level. Raphinhafrom a set piece he scored the only goal for the ‘verdeamarela’ and was the most decisive player for the rival team.

The Brazilian press against Dorival Junior

O Globo, one of the leading newspapers in Brazil, published an analysis of the match of its national team and criticized the performance of both the players and the approach of the Coach. It classified the latter as “the worst match with Dorival”.

For both Brazilians and Colombians, this was the most exciting match of the group and they lived up to expectations. The newspaper also mentioned that “Colombia was superior throughout the 90 minutes” blaming the coach’s 4-3-3 formation for the Brazilian team’s poor run of form.

For them, the only outstanding player was Raphinha and the only light of change in the team was the substitution of Paquetá for Pereira.

Colombia left good impressions

Colombia, on the other hand, entered the match in disarray and with several errors that made them look vulnerable. Brazil seemed superior at the beginning and grew with Raphinha’s early goal in the 12th minute that gave the team a boost. However, as the match progressed, they began to adapt to Brazil’s game and before the end of the first half, in the extra time, Muñoz discounted with the equalizing goal.

Colombia had 6 shots on goal, compared to just 3 for Brazil. Among them, one by Rafael Santos Borré that did not end in a goal and the controversial goal disallowed by Davinson Sánchez for offside. However, the tricolor team left good feelings ahead of the quarterfinals and James Rodríguez continued to expand his legend with the yellow jersey, being chosen as the best player of the match.

Colombia is now preparing for the quarter-final match against Panama, which will take place on July 6 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona at 5 p.m. If they win, they will face Brazil or Uruguay in the other group in the semi-finals.