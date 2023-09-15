There are progressive politicians in Brazil convinced that in the confusion of our days, after the conservative hustle and bustle of social networks, the large traditional media, press, radio and television of democratic nature, should not criticize the left.

It is starting a latent war against the major media outlets of different democratic shades promoted by the old left that has returned to power with Lula, although this time with the help of a democratic center.

It is as if this old left, which, fortunately, has still arrived in time to stop the impetus of the coup-mongering extreme right, is wondering with horror how one can criticize, for example, certain decisions taken by Lula and his new government. Yes, it can and must be done precisely so that possible excesses of confidence in his bets, some still bearing the stamp of old defeats from the past, do not end up tarnishing the newly released democratic spring.

Is it not criticizable, for example, that the new Government has cut the budget precisely to the Ministries of the Environment and Culture as Bolsonaro had already done? Or that there is a struggle to be able to extract oil from the Amazon, or that there is an attempt to unearth the old question of impeachment of former president Dilma who today presides with all honors over the Brics Bank? This sounds more like revenge and unnecessarily upsets the Government with a good part of Congress.

Can or cannot the alleged excess of expenses and luxury in Lula and his wife’s numerous trips abroad be criticized by the democratic media? The press has just reported, for example, that the President has asked to replace his official plane with a new, more comfortable one, which should have a double bedroom, an office, a meeting room and a hundred half-bed places for his companions. The possibly chosen plane has a price of around $80 million. The question that public opinion is asking is whether there are not more pressing problems in the country at this time than the acquisition of a more modern and luxurious plane for the President. Not even Bolsonaro had done it.

Can Lula’s insistence on his support for Russia and its leader Putin in the delicate and dangerous conflict of the war with Ukraine be criticized or not? Or in the insistence on defending that Venezuela is a democracy? Or his constant criticism of the West and his insistence on creating a new currency to weaken the dollar and support China? Why can’t the apparently excessive political presence of Lula’s wife, Janja, in the new Government and on official trips abroad be questioned?

In his eagerness to defend Putin, Lula had let him know that if next year he wanted to come to Brazil to participate in the G20 “he would not be stopped.” This is because at this time the Russian president avoids attending international summits for fear of being arrested thanks to an order from the International Criminal Court that in March 2023 issued a prison sentence against him for alleged crimes in the war in Ukraine.

Harassed by the media, Lula first backtracked and stated that if the Soviet leader came to Brazil, it would be the police who would decide whether or not he would be arrested, not him. He later came to insinuate that he was unaware of the existence of said Court while the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, does not exclude that Brazil could decide to leave. In that case Putin could come to Brazil in peace.

Can the media be blamed for criticizing what is seen as too much political attention on the Russian leader at this time? Like it or not, the classic media, which have rigid internal controls on the veracity of the facts, will continue to be a bastion in democracy against the war implemented by fake news on the networks.

In Brazil, a now famous phrase from the former president, Dilma Rousseff, still resonates. Upon winning the elections, in her first speech she stated: “I prefer the noise of newspapers to the silence of dictatorships.” She, who still bears the scars of torture during the military dictatorship, then shelved a project by the hardest wing of her party, the PT, which sought to control the media and journalists.

Today that Lula has happily returned to the Presidency, after the dark night of Bolsonaro’s coup that always hated the media, any initiative on his part or his party against freedom of expression, which is the most mirror image, would be sad and inconceivable. faithful to the robustness and authenticity of any democracy.

