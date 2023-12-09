These are unique and problematic times in USA. A former president twice constitutionally accused and who today faces four different judicial processes for serious crimes is the de facto leader of one of the two main political parties. Having transformed the Republican Party in his image, it is almost inevitable that Donald Trump will be his nominee in the 2024 presidential electionsdespite mounting evidence of his financial misdeeds and his role in an attempted coup d’état.

While Democrats have done well in several recent elections, polls show Trump ahead of US President Joe Biden in several key battleground states. Clearly there is something rotten in the American republic.

A second Trump presidency would do far worse damage to democracy than the first. His own appearance and rhetoric suggest that he has become even more radicalized, and his supporters have learned the lessons of his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Like-minded think tanks are already drawing up plans to dismantle the system of checks and balances of the US government, which would allow Trump to establish a police state that targets his political opponents.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 aims to “create a playbook of actions to be taken in the first 180 days of the new administration to provide quick relief to Americans suffering from the left’s devastating measures.” A central element for this will be to name Trumpist cadres in key positions.

Responsible and tasks



While it is obvious that Trump and those who facilitated his path in the political system are directly responsible for this critical state of affairs, so are the American center and left, as well as the mass media, which have not been able to develop a well-calibrated response. Reactions range from implicit normalization (who can reject a major party nominee?) to zero tolerance for his supporters. But a practical map of how to address the situation is missing, especially since the very future of democracy in the country is at risk.

The most promising answer would contain two apparently contradictory positions. First, the center and the left must agree to declare Trump and his inner circle a mortal threat to the American republic. His lieutenants should be treated as such, not as ratings-boosting figures. Plans must be constantly highlighted openly declared by Trump to destroy American democracy.

But the center and the left must also recognize that the majority of supporters of Trump have legitimate demands. This is the missing part of a well-working answer. While there is no doubt that there are strongly racist and white nationalist elements in the Maga movement (acronym for Make America Great Again), they are far from representing the majority of those who will vote Republican in the next elections. elections.

Disillusionment and poverty



A significant proportion of the American population has suffered economically over the past four decades. Real incomes (adjusted for inflation) among men with only a high school education or less have fallen since 1980, and median wages have stagnated until the late 2010s. Meanwhile, income for their fellow citizens with college degrees and specialized skills (such as knowing programming) has risen rapidly.



There are many reasons that explain this transformation of the labor market, and several of them are rooted in economic trends that establishment politicians and the media have long sold to workers as beneficial to them. The wave of globalization that was supposed to lift all ships left many stranded. The automation that was going to make national manufacturing more competitive and help workers is today the biggest factor in the decline in income among workers without a university degree. And while that was happening, unions were weakening, minimum wage laws and regulations protecting low-paid workers.

Many workers harmed by these trends also feel that they have lost ground socially. Legal, political, and cultural changes that have helped previously disadvantaged groups (minorities, women, the LGBTQ+ community) have left others in confusion. As part of this process, resentment has grown among many Americans, as they feel that their opinions and demands are ignored by the mass media and the technocratic elite.

Disconnection



In a recent study, economists Ilyana Kuziemko, Nicolas Longuet-Marx and Suresh Naidu document a gap between the economic preferences of less educated workers, on the one hand, and better educated workers, on the other, and the Democratic Party. While ordinary workers express a strong preference for minimum wages, job guarantees, anti-trade protections, and stronger unions, elites oppose these programs as unwarranted interference in the market. The Democratic Party’s preferred method to help the most disadvantaged has been to promote redistribution through the tax and transfer system.

This disconnect between workers and policymakers on the center-left is not confined to the United States. As economists Amory Gethin, Clara Martínez-Toledano, and Thomas Piketty show, a similar political realignment has occurred in 21 Western democracies.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the working class invariably voted for socialist and center-left parties, while wealthier and better-educated citizens voted for the right. However, by 2010, the most educated voted overwhelmingly for center-left parties and workers had moved to the right, in part because they had moved away from political positions. aligned with the material interests and other priorities of workers.

Urgent changes



Reversing this trend requires changes not only to the specific policies that center-left parties support, but also to the words they use. It will also involve proactive efforts to get workers to assume leadership positions within the parties, instead of letting the best-educated elites get the best jobs.

In the United States, getting workers to vote Democratic again is not only imperative to defeat Trump, it is also essential for the country’s economy. In the next decade, and beyond, regulating the technology sector of the industry and supporting workers will be key issues. A center-left devoid of workers’ voices cannot wait rise to the occasion.

Americans who continue to support democracy must expose Trump for what he is and work hard to prevent him from returning to power. But in doing so, they must also be more open and responsive to workers, including those who have not benefited as much from globalization and technological change and who today may not share their views on social and cultural issues.



