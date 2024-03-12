“She is surprised to have won,” says the American press about Emma Stone. The fact that she won her second Oscar for best actress for her brilliant work in poor creatures It left the production of The Moon Killers empty-handed (as well as The Irishman and Gangs of New York). The best card for Martin Scorsese's film had been Lily Gladstone, nominated.

The La La Land star was not at the theater when Poor Creatures, the film he also produced, won in other categories. She was in the lobby taking a break with her husband, Dave McCary. “When she won for best makeup and hair, she screamed with joy and cried. Then her film won two more consecutive Oscars, for best production design and best costume design, also without the star in the crowd,” Page Six recounts. “I should be there!” Emma Stone shouted as she returned to the seats and her cell phone fell to the floor. A few minutes later she went on stage in tears to receive the statuette and tell live that her dress was torn.. After the ceremony, she spoke about her character, Bella Baxter. “I realized that she was full of joy, curiosity and true love not only for the good but also for the challenges of life. “It was an incredible lesson.”

And, although Oppenheimer was left with seven statuettes of the 13 for which he was nominated, the biggest surprise was Al Pacino's reaction when announcing the winner for best film. The appearance of the film legend will be remembered as one of the quickest and most dispirited announcements. The actor forgot the other nominees, opened the envelope and said: Oppenheimer.

'Barbenheimer' season

With the strike of actors and screenwriters, the 96th edition of the Oscars ended with a season in which the protagonists of the stories were not able to give interviews for months. However, the enormous box office figures accompanied Barbie and Oppenheimer that coincided on the release date. But the film directed by Greta Gerwig could only get a statuette thanks to the song by Billie Eilish, 22, the youngest to win two Academy Awards. It lost to American Fiction in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

“There were some problems determining where exactly it should be located Barbiesince the story was based on existing toys, but was adapted (it will have to settle for having earned more than 1.4 billion dollars and being a cultural phenomenon),” says Variety.

Winners