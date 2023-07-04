After taking Michelle Causo’s life, the 17-year-old tried to clean up his apartment in the best possible way, however, leaving many evidences

Prosecutors’ investigation into the crime continues Michelle Causo. We are trying to understand what the killer did in the three hours between the moment of the killing and the discovery of the body. According to what emerged, the 17-year-old would have tried in vain to clean up the crime scene, as well as go out and make phone calls to seek help.

There were so many people who attended yesterday’s torchlight organized to honor the memory of Michelle Causo.

In addition to her family, her fiancé, friends, schoolmates and even many strangers deeply affected by this tragedy, the mayor of Rome also wanted to be there Robert Gualtieri and the governor of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca.

The occasion, as mentioned, was the one for remember Michelle, snatched from life too soon by the senseless gesture of a boy who was believed to be his friend. But also hers for claim justice. Justice that her family and her boyfriend are clamoring for.

The investigation into the crime of Michelle Causo continues

The investigators they continue to to investigate on the crime, to clarify the motive that prompted the 17-year-old to carry out such a heinous gesture and also the dynamics of the murder itself.

The last message sent by Michelle, as reported in the previous days, came from her phone at 12:50. The discovery of the body, inside the shopping trolley near the rubbish bins, took place around 4:00 pm.

Three hours of hole, in which according to the investigators the killer essentially did two things, in addition to taking the life of Michelle Causo. That is, think about how to get rid of the body and try to clean up the crime scene.

As for the first factor, it is suspected that the 17-year-old has gone out, possibly leaving Michelle still alive in her home, to seek help and a way to get rid of her dead body. At the same time, she maybe she has called some of his acquaintances that could help him.

A lot of time the 17-year-old would have spent even at try to clean up his apartment as much as possible. Attempts, however, in vain, given that forensics have found various tests and traces of Michelle’s blood.

In the coming days are also expected further inspections at the crime scene.