car testNio has set his sights not only on Tesla, but now also on Mercedes, BMW and Audi. The Chinese EV manufacturer expects to trade in a lot of A4 Avants, 3-series Tourings and C-class Estates for the ET5 Touring. This is the first electric station wagon in the (premium) middle class.

Barely two months ago we were introduced to the electric Nio ET5. Definitely not a price packer: getting in costs € 50,700, and that does not include a battery pack. Nio offers the choice: you can rent the battery via the ‘Battery as a Service’ subscription (from € 169 per month), or buy it and add at least € 12,000 extra (for the 75 kWh battery) to the base price.

In the Nio ET5 we mainly see a richly equipped and powerful motorized alternative to the most expensive and fastest Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. In short, the more expensive middle class, which was dominated in the past by the Audi A4, BMW 3 series and Mercedes C- class.

Models that are traditionally especially popular as station wagons. And that is where Nio is now making its move: the Chinese brand has the scoop of an electrically powered station in the more expensive middle class. Fully electric station wagons are still thinly spread anyway: the cheap MG5 Electric and the expensive Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo were the only options so far. There was nothing in between at all.

Stylish comparison material

Nio expects that the ET5 Touring will mainly attract motorists who currently drive a (more expensive) Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3-series Touring or Mercedes C-class Estate (as a lease car). With a slanted eye, the ET5 Touring is very reminiscent of a cross between the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo and the Jaguar XF Sportbrake. Stylish comparison material.

The Nio ET5 Touring with longer roofline and larger side windows. © Nio



Nio designers have pulled the roofline of the four-door ET5 further back and enlarged the rear side windows. The small boot lid of the four-door ET5 has been replaced by a large hatch that swings open above the rear window.

The Nio ET5 Touring has a trunk with a capacity of 450 liters. © Nio



The dimensions of the four-door ET5 and ET5 Touring are identical. That is, on the outside. Those who opt for the ET5 Touring for an additional cost of € 1200 will get a larger trunk. While a load of 386 liters fits in the back of the sedan, the Touring swallows 450 litres. With the back seat completely flat, it takes 1300 liters. The maximum towing weight of the Nio ET5 Touring is 1400 kilograms.

The luggage compartment of the ET5 Touring has a practical layout. The floor plate can be placed at two different heights, making it easy to hide things from view. You can also put the floor plate upright to prevent your load from sliding through the entire trunk. There are hooks in the side walls of the trunk and you have a removable LED flashlight with white and red (flashing) light.

Another important difference compared to the four-door ET5 is the size of the glass roof panel. Now that goes even further backwards. To keep the heat out on hot summer days, the degree of transparency of the panoramic roof can be adjusted.

We will see the Nio ET5 Touring on the road in the Netherlands for the first time at the end of this year. © Nio



More news: Nio EL6

The ET5 Touring can now be reserved, for prices from € 51,900. As said: exclusive battery pack. The first copies can be seen on the Dutch road at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Just like the second new model that Nio has now shown: the EL6. With its length of 4.85 meters you can see this car as the SUV variant of the ET5, as the Tesla Model Y compares to the Model 3. Nio also sees opportunities in the replacement market for Audis, BMWs and the EL6. Mercedes, if users of the Q5, X3 and GLC are ready for a new electric car.

The Nio EL6 is the SUV variant of the ET5. © Nio



Like the Nio ET5, the EL6 stands on a steel chassis, air suspension is not supplied on the car. Compared to the ET5, the EL6 has a 3 centimeter longer wheelbase (2.92 meters). If we look at the powertrain, there is nothing new under the sun. Like the ET5 (sedan and Touring), the EL6 is powered by two electric motors, which transmit a combined power of 360 kW (490 hp) to the four driving wheels.

There is a choice of a battery pack with a capacity of 75 or 100 kWh, which achieves a maximum charging power of 125 to 140 kW on the fast charger. Or you can ‘swap’ the battery at one of the (now) six Nio Power Swap Stations. The Nio EL6 has a trunk of 579 to 1430 liters, and a trailer of 1200 kilograms can be attached to the towbar. Prices for the EL6 start at €55,900. Again: that does not include the subscription or purchase price of the battery pack.

With the Nio EL6 there is a choice of two battery packs. © Nio

