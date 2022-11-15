With only 5 days to go before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Mexican team They want to play a good role in the tournament in order to finally reach the long-awaited fifth game that they have been denied for several jousts.
Likewise, tomorrow the Tricolor will play their last friendly match before the start of the World Cup, when they will face their counterpart from Sweden at the Municipal Stadium of Montilivi, in Girona. With this comparison activities close to give way to the international contest.
What television channels and streaming services will broadcast the El Tri matches?
Compared to the other world cups, Sky will now be the lord and master of the transmission, since it is the one that has the rights to all the Qatar 2022 matches. Fortunately, the Tricolor games will be broadcast on open television.
Mexico vs Poland
Date: Sunday November 22
TV broadcast: Channel 5, Channel of the Stars, Azteca 7 and Sky
Streaming: VIX and Sky
Argentina vs. Mexico
Date: Saturday November 26
TV broadcast: Channel 5, Channel of the Stars, Azteca 7, VIX and Sky
Streaming: VIX and Sky
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia
Date: Wednesday, November 30
Television broadcast: Channel 5, Channel of the Stars, Azteca 7, VIX and Sky.
Streaming: VIX and Sky
