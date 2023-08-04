Club de Fútbol Monterrey continues in the search of being able to further strengthen its powerful squad, after the failed signing of Lucas Mourawhich is why his youth player and current Sevilla player has entered the radar again, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona to strengthen the attack Fernando “Tano” Ortiz.
The recent visit of the Gang’s sports director, Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega to the Old Continent. It was not only to confirm the signing of Sergio Canalesbut rather met with the people of the Mexican end to learn about their current situation.
The negotiation was paused, but with time running out and less and less time to close signings, the royal team could bid for the return of their youth squad, who in recent days is in Mexico doing preseason.
The royal directive would have to pay at least 8 million euros for the file of the 30-year-old Mexican who ends his contract with the Spanish team until the summer of 2025. In addition, the salary of the multifunctional Aztec would be 28 million dollars annuallywhich obviously the club can solve.
However, the real drawback for the player to return to Mexican soccer is being able to start with the team and have security for him and his family.
