Hector Miguel Herrera he would be living his last months as an Atlético de Madrid player, as he is not a fundamental piece for Diego Simeone and his contractual relationship ends in June 2022. For this reason, he can now negotiate with any other team and land as a free agent next summer prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The former captain of the Porto He has not had the desired minutes in the rojiblanco team, since since his arrival in Spain he could never establish himself with the title and little by little he has been relegated to the bench and / or stands.
The 31-year-old Mexican midfielder would be analyzing his possible destinations for the following year, so the strongest rumors that make the most sense is a possible arrival in Italian football with the AS Roma from Jose Mourinho if he has the desire to remain in the football of Europe and maintain a certain level prior to the World Cup.
On the other hand, Major League Soccer has entered the bidding in the interest for the services of the Mexican soccer player and is that the North American league could be an attractive destination for ‘H H‘due to its strong purchasing power and all the benefits that living in America brings.
The official platforms of the league have mentioned the Mexican as a goal to arrive in the United States, however, there would not yet be a defined team that would go for his services.
In the current 2021/22 season, the Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad has only been able to play 11 matches as a mattress, nine in La Liga and two in the Champions League to add a total of 322 minutes of activity.
