It will soon be two years since the launch of ChatGPT, the event that launched the race for generative Artificial Intelligence. Technology giants compete to develop the best models. Meta does it with Llama, Google with Gemini, Anthropic with Claude and OpenAI with GPT-4o. They have been months of gigantic investments, as Nvidia demonstrates: the company that designs the hardware for these AIs has quintupled its stock market value. The promise is undeniable. But, at the same time, there is a question that haunts me: once the initial curiosity has passed, are we using generative AI?

It seems so. According to a study from august24% of American workers had used generative AI the week they were interviewed. What’s more: one in ten had used it daily.

I didn’t expect it to be so many people. It is normal for years to pass from the time a technology emerges until it is adopted. Years of trial and error until we figured out where and how to make it useful. Do you remember, for example, PDAs? Before the success of the iPhone there was a similar device that did not catch on: electronic diaries. On paper, they already looked like the smartphone that came later—they had GPS, email, Internet, and Excel—but they didn’t quite work well. The germ of success was there, the idea, but not the implementation, and although PDAs had their fans, they were never massive.

Today I wanted to talk about that: the first use of chatbots like ChatGPT.

What am I doing with AI

I’ve made a list of what I actually use it for. Not experiments or tests, but when I use these tools to solve a task that I simply want to do quickly and well.

Program. Use Github Copilota autocomplete which works with R and RStudio, which is my programming language. How does it help me? If you don’t program, think that it is like the mobile keyboard predictor, but instead of adding half a word to WhatsApp, it adds entire paragraphs.

In this video you have an example:

Github Copilot’s AI can autocomplete your code and add matches, with name and color, line by line

Write in English. Use chatbots with Claude 3.5 or GPT-4o as a kind of translation assistant — in both cases, I use the application Raycast—. The advantage of chat is that you can ask him to change his tone, and ask questions or suggestions: “Can I use reach rather scope?” A caution, however: these AIs have been trained to please, to the point of making mistakes so as not to contradict you.

Help with Excel or Google Spreadsheet. Chats with Claude or GPT-4o also answer questions about formulas in spreadsheets, about regex or about how to change the wallpaper on your mobile.

Quick searches. For example, at the beginning of this text I asked Claude when ChatGPT was launched. He looked it up on the internet and told me, including links. Because, be careful, since it is not always reliable, my caution here is to look at the links—just hover the mouse, like in the video—to confirm it.

In the video you can see what I mean:

The AI ​​Claude can search the internet. Use it through the Raycast application

Extract data from tables. Something common in my work is that I need data from a table that comes to me in a photo or a PDF. Instead of copying 100 numbers by hand, which is also easy to get wrong, I do the following: I take a screenshot, drag it to Claude and ask him to extract the data into a CSV, which I can then paste anywhere. The caution here: I do this with small tables that I can verify.

Claude AI can extract data from a table or graph passed as an image and return it as a CSV. Use it through the Raycast application

Generate simple data. An example from last week: I had a spreadsheet with the US States and I wanted to add the number of electoral votes each one distributes. I asked Claude. I copied my table to him and asked him to find the data and add it. It did and I just had to check.

Choose emojis. Minor task, but one that I use daily. Raycast has an emoji search engine, but instead of looking and choosing, I can type what I want. For example, with “super useful” it suggests these: 🔧, 🌟 and 💡. In the video, another example:

An AI chooses emojis for the phrase “El País”

Brainstorm (with me). I just asked one of these chatbots, “tell me things that can be done with Claude or ChatGPT”, and I used their list to remember I also use them for Excel questions. The trick here is to ask him things you already know. Their job is to help you remember. Then you take their clues and develop them with your ideas. For example, imagine that they ask me for advice on making better graphics. Six come to mind… and I go blank. Then I can ask ChatGPT for another 20 possible tips. There will be bad ones, but some will evoke an idea that I will express better and make mine.

This last example shows a pattern: for now, I use generative AI to produce information that I can verify, from memory or easily, from code that does what I want to an appropriate emoji.

What other people are doing with AI

The usual tasks look like mine. It’s what it says the study which I mentioned before, and also my followers on X/Twitterwho I asked: use ChatGPT to translate, summarize papersconsult definitions, do searches, and above all, program. There are extreme cases: Javier López, the founder of Magnific, one of the first ‘start-ups’ in the AI ​​era, recently acquired by Freepick, has explained that 50% of the source code of your successful app was written by an AI.

I have only found one exception. Many people use chatbots to write texts, but I don’t. Maybe because writing is the center of my work?

In any case, these first uses are tentative. They depend both on the capacity of Artificial Intelligence, in its current state, and on the interest of the first users. And its adoption is being uneven by profiles. According to the previous study, the workers who are using generative AI the most are computer scientists and mathematicians (46%), followed by managers (46%) and people from finance (39%) and education (33%).

If generative AI ends up being massively adopted, what will we do with it in ten years? I have no idea.

Thirty years of interest in technology, and the memory of PDAs, make me very cautious with these predictions. But I don’t want to hide it either: I think its success is more likely than its failure.

