The newspaper quoted, unnamed US officials, as saying that the goal of the air strikes in Syria were sites that are mainly used to provide material and technical services.

The Pentagon had previously reported that the United States launched air strikes on targets of pro-Iranian militias in the border region between Iraq and Syria, to eliminate the threat and in response to a series of attacks directed against “US interests” in Iraq.

The Pentagon stressed that the strikes targeted weapons depots and facilities used by several groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

The US military revealed in a statement that it had targeted weapons operating and storage facilities in two locations in Syria and one in Iraq, and did not reveal whether the attacks were believed to have resulted in deaths or injuries.

These attacks came at the direction of President Joe Biden, becoming the second time that Biden ordered retaliatory attacks against armed factions backed by Iran since taking office 5 months ago.

The last time Biden ordered limited attacks on a target in Syria was in February, which was at the time in response to missile attacks in Iraq.

The popular crowd

For its part, the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed the killing of 5 of its members in the American bombing of its centers on the Iraqi-Syrian border, and vowed to respond to the American bombing of its sites, according to a Sky News Arabia correspondent in Baghdad.

Iraqi security sources told Sky News Arabia that warplanes bombed the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces inside Syrian territory near the border city of al-Qaim, indicating that smoke covered the sky over the area.

protect Americans

“This evening’s attacks show that President Biden is clear that he will act to protect Americans,” the Pentagon said in its statement.

The attacks came even as the Biden administration looked to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Biden’s critics say Iran cannot be trusted and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran and its proxies will never accept a US military presence in Iraq or Syria.

US officials believe that Iran is behind the escalation of attacks with advanced drones and the repeated firing of missiles at US personnel and facilities in Iraq, where the US military is helping Baghdad fight ISIS remnants.

Two US officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that Iranian-backed militias have launched at least five drone attacks on facilities used by US and coalition forces in Iraq since April.

A defense official said one of the targeted facilities was used to launch and recover drones.

Attack details

Officials stated that the US military launched the attacks with F-15 and F-16 aircraft, and said that the pilots who carried out these attacks returned safely.

“We assess that each strike hit the intended targets,” one of the officials told Reuters.

The Iraqi government is facing difficulty in confronting the armed factions ideologically allied with Iran, which are accused of firing missiles at US forces and being involved in the killing of peaceful democracy activists.

Earlier in June, Iraq released Qassem Musleh, a leader of the Popular Mobilization factions allied with Iran, due to the lack of evidence against him after his arrest in May on terrorism charges.