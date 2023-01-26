Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Malignant tumors are divided into different groups. One of them are sarcomas. They are considered a particularly rare type of cancer.

Malignant tumors are divided into three categories: carcinomas, sarcomas and blastomas. While carcinomas affect the skin or mucous membranes and blastomas arise during tissue or organ development, sarcomas usually develop in soft tissue.

Malignant tumors are divided into three categories: carcinomas, sarcomas and blastomas. While carcinomas affect the skin or mucous membranes and blastomas arise during tissue or organ development, sarcomas usually develop in soft tissue.

Sarcoma: Rare, malignant tumors can occur almost anywhere in the body

the German Cancer Aid describes sarcomas as rare, malignant tumors that grow in most cases in soft tissue such as connective, muscle and fat tissue. But bones can also be affected by sarcomas. Although the tumors are very rare, they can occur almost anywhere in the body.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health Sarcoma diseases in Germany make up about 1 percent of all new cancer cases in adults and about 11 percent of all new cancer cases in children. The number of new sarcoma cases in Germany is estimated at around 5,000 per year.

Tissue of a melanosarcoma of the skin, microscopic section, 400x magnification © Imago

Tumor disease sarcoma: an overview of the symptoms

Most sarcomas initially cause a painless swelling or lump. This can cause a feeling of tension in the affected area. Pain can only occur when the sarcoma affects nerves. Bone sarcomas can cause symptoms such as joint pain or joint stiffness, and the tumor can also cause a bone fracture. According to the Ministry of Health, there are no typical complaints and symptoms of sarcomas, which is why they are often recognized late.

If those affected notice swelling that lasts longer than four weeks, a doctor should be consulted, according to the Ministry of Health. Accordingly, specific swellings should also be clarified if the following factors occur:

The swellings are deeper

Diameter is five centimeters or more

The swelling causes pain

The size increases

“The probability of a malignant disease is high if all these characteristics are present,” emphasizes the ministry.

Risk factors for sarcoma: what you should know about the type of cancer

In most cases, no exact cause for the development of a sarcoma can be found. However, according to the Ministry of Health, the following risk factors are generally known:

Sarcomas can occur more frequently in rare genetic syndromes

After radiation therapy, a sarcoma can occur in isolated cases at the irradiated area

the well-known risk factors for cancer such as diet or lifestyle factors such as smoking or alcohol have no known influence on the development of sarcoma. (hg)