The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, adorned his first government report with two facts that spoke more than the message and the ritual of the act itself: the resumption of the works of the pluvial drainage work in the Cerro de la Memoria and the inauguration of the first stage of the Niños Héroes collector and the beginning of the works of the second stage. Those who know about the acts of power assure that what surrounded the first government report is what really had an impact on Ahomean society. And the thing about the hill and the collector seem to have fulfilled that intention.

Behind this, Vargas Landeros already only administered the message to the political class and the citizens who met yesterday afternoon on the esplanade of the Municipal Palace. Already in the morning he had complied with the legal protocol of delivering the document to the aldermen in a council session. The afternoon was already political.

and the culmination of the political thing is that he was accompanied by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who endorsed his support. To begin with, those two works that served to underpin the first report have the rochista stamp and, finally, for some the mere presence of him at the event gave him the reading that the mayor is in the mood of the governor.

At least at the level of the signal, it oxygenates the atmosphere in Ahome because, true or false, Rocha Moya is blamed for already throwing out Jesús Estrada Ferreiro as mayor of Culiacán who now asks for mercy after being a “bully” and the mayor of Mazatlán Guillermo Benítez’s days are numbered.

what raised the “political whisper” is that at the opening ceremony of the first stage of the Niños Héroes collector and the start-up of the second stage, only three local deputies were in the presidium: Cecilia Covarrubias and Juana Minerva Vázquez, from Morena , and Elizabeth Chía, from PAS. Some say that Rocha Moya began to sample them. Will be?. All three pretend to be mayors.

many were surprised by the publication of the law on politicians convicted of political violence based on gender. When it was supposed to be to not admit or cancel the registration to any popularly elected position, in the publication of the law it is only mentioned that regular or alternate deputies cannot be elected. What weren’t they for mayor, aldermen, governor, local deputies, trustee attorney? The local deputies, especially from Morena, saw the face of the Sinaloans or someone at the last minute put their hands on their publication.

THERE ARE NOT A FEW lawyers who assure that the Sixth District Court will rule in favor of the Gas and Petrochemical company of the West (GPO) because the “legal details” that were missing for the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo have already been corrected. One of them is the indigenous consultation that was carried out and that the majority of the communities gave the yes to the project.

The other is the Environmental Impact Statement that Semarnat has already issued in favor, according to reports. Thus, they do not see the feasibility of the amparo trial filed, like others that have already been resolved.