weekend of Capital Classic in the Liga MXbecause this Saturday a new edition of America vs Cougars and the two clubs go with the intention of winning and adding the three points for the final phase of the Opening 2024.
On the one hand, the America He arrives after winning a new title, this time at an international level and which cost him a lot of work. They defeated Columbus Crew on penalties, after a complicated 1-1 draw, and they already have the Champions Cup.
On the other side is Cougarswho broke a very bad streak and already have two consecutive victories, one against Puebla and another against Tijuanaso they also have high morale, right before the most important game of the regular season.
The party of America vs Pumas is this Sunday, September 29, at 6:00 p.m. It will be played on the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium field and will mean the first Capital Classic in this property, since the Eagles They landed here.
The transmission of America vs Pumas it will be for TUDN and Channel 5, so the best way to follow the Capital Classic through a streaming platform is ViXin its free version, so you won’t have to pay anything extra to watch the game live.
If what you are looking for is to go to Sports City Stadium To see the game live, ticket prices are now available. These start from the 350 pesos and they reach the 1,400 pesosavailable through Ticketmaster starting this Thursday.
- Preferential South – 350 pesos
- North Head – 400 pesos
- South Head – 400 pesos
- Lateral Preferred – 400 pesos
- Upper Plate – 650 pesos
- Lower Plate – 750 pesos
- Club Special – 1,400 pesos
