The new movie from Marvel and Sony, “Morbius”, debuted in theaters on March 31. The film starring Jared Leto is not meeting the expectations of fans, since, so far, most reviews are negative.

The film tells the story of Dr. Michael Morbius, who suffers from a blood disease for which he uses bats as a kind of cure. The result is that Michael ends up becoming a living vampire who needs to consume human blood to survive.

Morbius with Jared Leto connects to all of the Spider-Man universes. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures.

On which platform can “Morbius” be seen?

The feature film that expands phase four of the UCM had to change its release date more than once due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the final launch day March 31, 2022.

Now, fans are waiting to see the tape through streaming. Netflix it would be the place where you could see”Morbius”, thanks to an agreement between Sony and the platform with the 2022 releases. That is why the vampire movie will debut on the streaming giant, while “Spider-Man: no way home”, released in 2021, would not follow the same destiny.

When would “Morbius” arrive on Netflix?

So far, there is no set date for its arrival, but according to the CNET website, the agreement between Netflix and Sony is of the pay-one window class. Therefore, there is a period of between six and nine months. This would mean that it would reach streaming between October and the end of 2022.