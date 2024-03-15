Slavic Yidda He is in the middle of a scandal after he revealed in the program 'Amor y fuego' what strategy he used to discover the precise moment in which Julián Zucchi was unfaithful to him. This Friday, March 15, the Peruvian actress spoke with the hosts of this space: Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter, who were shocked to learn the tactics she used to find out if her ex-partner had cheated on her with another woman. Next, we tell you what the former reality girl said.

YOU CAN SEE: Julián Zucchi admits that he loves Yiddá Eslava, despite separation: “I love her, but we are angry”

How did Julián Zucchi deceive Yiddá Eslava?

Slavic Yidda He generated a stir in the world of entertainment by confirming that he ended his relationship with Julian Zucchi because he was unfaithful to her. At first, the actress did not want to mention the details of what the artist did, but then she decided to tell everything in a phone call with the program 'Amor y fuego'.

This Friday, March 15, Eslava took the opportunity to tell Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter all of Zucchi's movements that made her suspect that he was cheating on her.

“I discovered a message from a girl who is not her former Parcheesi teammate Sandra (Abellon), is another girl… On August 8, he turned off the cameras that we had installed in the house we had in Argentina. I write to him and he tells me that he unplugged them because a friend visited him and he was talking about personal things. I told him to turn them on, but he never did. He didn't answer my phone all day, he extended his trip,” Yiddá noted.

“Julián responds to me at 4 am in Argentina and sends me a photo of his friend so that I can see that he is there. Then, he sends me a photo with his feet on the TV so that I can see that he is at home and that makes me It seemed strange because I didn't ask him,” he added.

Later, Yiddá announced that he discovered an ephemeral message from the woman with whom Zucchi was apparently unfaithful. “The girl tells Julián: 'Oh, if you're going to create a fake Instagram, put a picture of a dog on it so you can believe it's real,'” Eslava said.

YOU CAN SEE: Julián Zucchi apologizes to Priscila Mateo for minimizing their romance: “I love her, she makes me happy”

What strategy did Yiddá Eslava use to discover Julián Zucchi being unfaithful?

Then, Slavic Yidda He explained the tactics he applied to discover Julian Zucchi while he was unfaithful. It should be noted that what the actress said surprised the hosts Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre.

“After seeing these things, after 11 years, I picked up Julián's cell phone and it took me three hours to find out everything. First, I discovered his fake Instagram, I went to the followers and I saw who the girl was (with whom he was cheating on me). Then, I look for what neighborhood that young woman lives in. Then, I go into the Google Maps location history, I check the date on which he turned off my cell phone and it was the same one on which he had been in the place where that girl lives. girl. I sent the messages and that's it,” he explained.

“They had what they had and I also have proof of that and that they drank wine. Their father knows well that it is true because he wrote to me. I have proof. I have an audio of Julián declaring it,” he added.

#strategy #Yiddá #Eslava #discover #precise #moment #Julián #Zucchi #unfaithful