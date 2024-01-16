What will happen to one of the best-known radio stations in Peru? Radio Oasis came onto the market more than ten years ago to broadcast the best of rock and pop, but now it surprised its followers with unfortunate news: the radio station It will stop transmitting its signal in the coming days due to a series of factors that determined its closure. Find out all the details and which company will be your replacement.

What happened to Radio Oasis and why will it close?

The announcer Daniel Marquina gave an interview for Carlos Orozco's YouTube channel and took a few seconds to give strong news and confirm the closure of Radio Oasis

“I'm not going to work at Radio Oasis anymore, 'Bread and Butter' (referring to his program) is over. I am in negotiations to speak as little as possible (…). The radio will disappear, it will not exist,” he noted.

Regarding the reasons for the closure, lack of money was the main factor. “Things were bad. I'm not surprised by this decision. It wasn't going well for us. Oxígeno was beating us. They sold more than us. What happened is logical. I'm sad, without a doubt, but, well,” added the announcer.

Radio Oasis is broadcast on the 100.1 FM signal. Photo: Facebook

What station will replace Radio Oasis?

The announcer also took the opportunity to give details about which will be the new station that will replace Radio Oasis, which will present its last edition on January 31. “As of February 1, it will be radio Bethel, a religious radio station,” he commented.

It should be noted that the Bethel organization is known for having several religious temples within Peruvian territory, as well as a television channel.

Radio Bethel will be the replacement for Radio Oasis. Photo: Facebook

