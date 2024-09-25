The United Nations has convened world leaders for the Future Summit in New York this month, with the aim of accelerating efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One of the main questions we face is: what kind of state do we need for this task?

Climate change, migration crises, the Covid-19 pandemic, globalised financial capital and the world of algorithms have made it clear that States do not have the appropriate instruments, nor the sufficient muscle, to respond to or govern these phenomena. This deficiency is evident both at the national and multilateral levels.

We should not be unfair: the main problem is that nation states were designed for a world without the Internet, with predominantly national economies and societies based on work. Increasingly, these institutions, designed for centralized, territorial, bureaucratized dynamics and with a national tax base, are not in tune with the globalized, interconnected and digital world, where societies are liquid and capital mobility is high.

While progress has been made in terms of human rights and social coverage in recent decades, institutional capacity to manage complex global problems remains insufficient. It is not surprising then that, according to the OECD survey on trust in public institutions By 2023, 44% of citizens have little or no trust in their national government. From this perspective, distrust does not only stem from negative evaluations of particular administrations, but from a structural problem: States are not designed to influence realities that have been shaped, to a large extent, by forces operating on another scale and that, furthermore, consider them an obstacle to their expansion. Some countries are doing better than others, but the discussion is not very different in Bolivia, Germany, Egypt or Indonesia.

Latin America, as part of the Global South, represents a particular case in this conversation. In its complex history of economic dependence, political crises and social inequalities, new conflicts overlap with old debts: according to ECLAC data for 2023, one third of the population is living in poverty. Latin American states, many of them still deeply rooted in extractive and primary economic structures, maintain a position of greater vulnerability in the face of the changes that are redefining the world economy. It is in this scenario that green and digital transition actions, or measures to reduce violence, among other sustainable development objectives, must be implemented.

One of the manifestations of this weakness of the States is that they are relegated to spaces where corporations have not yet imposed their rules, acting in a compensatory or subsidiary way, behind the innovations. All of this is fostered by an imaginary – supported by algorithms – that this is the State’s role by definition. However, Mariana Mazzucato reminds us that the State, historically, has not been a “mere corrector of market failures”, but an active creator of markets and promoter of great technological transformations.

This approach is crucial to rethinking the role of the State in the Global South, especially in Latin America. It is about recovering its organizing and creative role. It is not about returning to models of the past, but about adapting to the needs and realities of contemporary societies.

Rather than simply reacting to crises, governments can get ahead of them, using advanced tools to manage the technological and economic transformations already underway.

In this sense, it is unavoidable to discuss regulation and tax collection in deterritorialized economies, the ways of imposing sanctions outside traditional state structures, the coordination of measures to address climate change, and even issues of identity formation and culture in the new paradigm that is moving away from the local.

Where to begin? There are four key elements to imagining the States of the future. In each one I propose, as a starting point, a basis that serves as a trigger for moving forward.

1. Institutional designs based on collaboration. They must respond to the interests of their communities, and at the same time have the strength to negotiate the agreements essential for collaborative governance, both at the national and multilateral levels. To incorporate this, it is necessary to create multi-level and multi-actor coordination mechanisms. We seek an approach that honestly reflects the correlation of forces: the State remains central, but it is no longer the only actor. It is necessary to integrate emerging non-governmental powers into the equation.

2. Incorporate tools for innovation. We need smart States, based on collective intelligence, that are adaptable to current demands and that can integrate the knowledge of society. To do this, it is essential to redesign work spaces, incorporate agile methodologies and involve social actors in the creation of public policies.

3. Promote digital transformation. The incorporation of technology in governments brings agility, budget savings and improvement of administrative processes. Latin America is lagging behind OECD countries, so it is crucial to prioritize investments in data-based management, the digitalization of citizen participation, the interoperability of systems and the promotion of a skills revolution among citizens.

4. Human resources. It must be ensured that they are highly trained and adequately remunerated to address the challenges of the new State, incorporate technological designs and solutions and, in turn, in the Latin American region, not lose sight of the economic, sociocultural, technological and territorial gaps that still persist as part of their work.

Far from simply adjusting current mechanisms, reality calls for a reinvention. States of the future must be able to manage global complexity, from regulating tech giants to combating climate change, and they must do so in collaboration with other states and non-state actors.

The Global South has a fundamental role in the birth of this new paradigm. Latin America, instead of positioning itself as a passive recipient of global policies, can become a driver of institutional and political innovation, leading new forms of governance from a perspective of justice and equity. In the region, emerging solutions from social movements, innovations in renewable energy and new forms of political organization, added to democratic resilience after atrocious authoritarianisms, have left us with great lessons.

The Future Summit will be an opportunity to chart a path towards a new global governance that takes into account the voices and needs of the Global South.