Rik Rutten will share a film this summer about a violent battle between planet earth and warlike insects. The 1997 sci-fi movie Starship Troopers. Why? Rik: ‘The film is a kind of warning, and teaches us how fascism uses media to lure a people into a war that is not necessarily in their interest.’

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].