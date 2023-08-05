Rik Rutten will share a film this summer about a violent battle between planet earth and warlike insects. The 1997 sci-fi movie Starship Troopers. Why? Rik: ‘The film is a kind of warning, and teaches us how fascism uses media to lure a people into a war that is not necessarily in their interest.’
- Guest:
- Rick Ruth
- Presentation:
- Gus Valk
- Editing, production and editing:
- Vita van Lennep
- Photo:
- Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd./ANP
