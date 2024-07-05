Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

The Labour Party has won the parliamentary elections in Great Britain. An opportunity for new relationships – and the restoration of trust.

Berlin/London – With its historic landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in Great Britain The Labour Party has achieved what its German sister party, the SPD, can only dream of at the moment. The party of the new British Prime Minister won 412 of a total of 650 seats. Keir Starmer – mainly due to the desire of voters to leave behind the numerous failings of the Tories’ (Conservatives’) fourteen-year rule. From austerity to Brexit to the Partygate scandal under Boris Johnson, the British have experienced an “unprecedented era of cruelty, chaos and corruption,” judged the GuardianNow Starmer must show that he can do better.

But even though polls have consistently shown for over three years that the majority of people in Great Britain now believe that leaving the European Union was a mistake, Starmer has categorically ruled out a return. He is not seeking re-entry into the single market or the customs union, nor an agreement that would allow citizens freedom of movement within the EU. EU Nevertheless, Labour’s party programme promises to “improve the UK’s trade and investment relations with the EU by removing unnecessary trade barriers”. Relations with the EU are therefore to be worked on – a promise that makes German politicians hopeful.

Labour wins UK election with Starmer – Now a “friendlier and more constructive tone”?

SPD European politician Katarina Barley immediately welcomed Starmer’s election success. She was pleased “about the great opportunity that after years of tension with a Labour Prime Minister in London, a friendlier and more constructive tone is now being struck,” Barley told the Editorial Network Germany (RND)Even if re-entry into the EU remains “very unlikely”, Great Britain is an important strategic partner.

A future improvement in bilateral relations between Germany and the United Kingdom could benefit from the close relations between Labour and the SPD. Shadow ministers have regularly visited Berlin, writes the Labour-affiliated newspaper Labour ListA constant stream of SPD parliamentarians also travelled to London. The focus of these efforts was the draft for a German-British defence and security partnership, which was presented in May. At the time, both countries announced closer cooperation in the armaments sector and discussed security, trade and other common issues such as illegal migration.

After the UK election: Starmer could soon visit Scholz

The Labour Party’s shadow defence minister, John Healey, had announced at the time that such cooperation would be strengthened under a Labour government. The aim was to reach a bilateral security and defence agreement with Germany within the first six months of the government’s term, Healey told the US magazine PoliticoThis will be based on the historic Lancaster House treaties concluded between Britain and France in 2010 – and could thus be part of a broader British push to restore relations with its European allies.

What are the Lancaster House Treaties of 2010? The Lancaster House contracts of 2010 are a series of defence and security agreements between Great Britain and France. These were signed on 2 November 2010 at Lancaster House in London. They are important for bilateral cooperation on defence and security issues and cover several key areas.

Common defence and security: The agreements promote close cooperation in defense policy and the integration of military resources and capabilities between the two countries. This includes joint military exercises, the exchange of military personnel and the sharing of infrastructure.

Nuclear cooperation: The treaties provide for increased cooperation on nuclear safety issues and the shared use of facilities for research and development of nuclear technology.

Joint military operations and crisis management: Britain and France agreed to work closely together on international military operations and crisis management. This includes the possibility of deploying joint forces for specific missions.

Armaments cooperation: The agreements promote the joint development and procurement of military equipment and technology. This includes projects such as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and other modern military technologies.

These words are apparently to be followed by actions. Starmer could sign the agreement within a few weeks of taking office, two high-ranking EU diplomats told the Financial TimesAccording to one of the diplomats, a visit by the new British Prime Minister to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin is already planned for August.

“More political objectivity”: Germany and Great Britain could approach each other

If the agreement is reached, it would be a first step towards rapprochement – and could restore what was lost through the escapades of the Tory government. “After the past trials and tribulations of the United Kingdom, I am convinced that more political objectivity will return with Keir Starmer,” said the foreign policy spokesman of the FDP parliamentary group, Ulrich Lechte, on Thursday (4 July). Politico A German official recalled that in the past, too, they had not always agreed with the United Kingdom’s policies. However, they had always viewed the British as “trustworthy partners.”

It has become clear that this desire is mutual, the magazine said. Reliability and stability are at the top of the list of priorities of the diplomats who have been working out scenarios in both countries in recent months. Expectations of the British are low – partly because of the behaviour of the last five Conservative Prime Ministers, partly because Britain is no longer in the EU. However, caution could benefit both sidesas it allows us to approach each other in small steps. The Federal Republic could thus become the British’s most important ally in the United Kingdom’s attempts to move closer to the EU. (tpn)