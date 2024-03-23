Shocking news yesterday, regarding Kate Middleton and the video he released to clarify the reasons for his withdrawal from public life in recent months. The Princess of Wales, future Queen of England, has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for a period of chemotherapy preventative to avoid the reappearance of a tumor discovered during the abdominal operation a few months ago.

The was not specified type of tumor, but the video, lasting a few minutes, aims to respond to the numerous hypotheses and speculations that have been circulating for some time. There are many, too many speculations and hypotheses, some bordering on conspiracy, regarding Kate Middleton's health.

In less than 24 hours, the video has reached further 75 million views. Messages of support from personalities such as Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and even Harry and Meghan were immediate.

Preventive chemotherapy, which generally lasts a few months, serves to eliminate any residual tumor cells after the removal of a mass. Kate Middleton's age, the type of therapy and the way in which the tumor would be diagnosed suggest that the neoplasm is still in one initial stage.

The video, however, does not provide further details on the diagnosis. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said no further information would be released on the matter respect for privacy of the princess.

Experts' hypotheses about the nature of the tumor focus on the abdominal cavity, which houses numerous organs such as the colon, stomach, liver, pancreas, kidneys and genital system. Precise diagnosis is essential to determine the most effective therapy and the relative probability of success.

The tumor was discovered following abdominal surgery, the details of which are not yet known. Some unconfirmed hypotheses talk about ileostomy, an operation that involves the creation of an artificial opening in the abdomen.

The news of Kate Middleton's illness has caused great emotion and the hope of her speedy recovery is widespread throughout the world. It is certain that the princess demonstrated great courage and fortitude in sharing her experience with the public.

