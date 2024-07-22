Mexico City.- Mexican athletes continue on their journey toward the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which are set to begin in the following hours.

Before the first official competition, we will let you know on our Debate page which disciplines will be held at the XXXIII Olympiad.

Over the course of 19 days, the Olympic Games will feature several individual and team disciplines, both for men and women, where 10,500 athletes from 206 different countries will compete for the same goal: to win the gold medal.

Breakdancing will be the new sport in this edition, while the following disciplines will not be part of the Olympic programme after their introduction four years ago.

Here is the complete list of sports that will be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

3×3 Basketball

Handball

Boxing

Break dance

Cycling (Freestyle, Racing, Mountain, Track and Road)

Climbing

Fencing

Horse riding

Soccer

Gymnastics (Artistic, rhythmic and trampoline)

Golf

Weightlifting

Field hockey

Judo

Struggle

Swimming (Artistic)

Modern Pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby 7

Skateboarding

Surf

taekwondo

Tennis

Table tennis

Shot

Archery

triathlon

Olympic sailing

Volleyball

Beach volleyball

Water polo

