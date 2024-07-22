Mexico City.- Mexican athletes continue on their journey toward the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which are set to begin in the following hours.
Before the first official competition, we will let you know on our Debate page which disciplines will be held at the XXXIII Olympiad.
Over the course of 19 days, the Olympic Games will feature several individual and team disciplines, both for men and women, where 10,500 athletes from 206 different countries will compete for the same goal: to win the gold medal.
Breakdancing will be the new sport in this edition, while the following disciplines will not be part of the Olympic programme after their introduction four years ago.
Here is the complete list of sports that will be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- 3×3 Basketball
- Handball
- Boxing
- Break dance
- Cycling (Freestyle, Racing, Mountain, Track and Road)
- Climbing
- Fencing
- Horse riding
- Soccer
- Gymnastics (Artistic, rhythmic and trampoline)
- Golf
- Weightlifting
- Field hockey
- Judo
- Struggle
- Swimming (Artistic)
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rowing
- Rugby 7
- Skateboarding
- Surf
- taekwondo
- Tennis
- Table tennis
- Shot
- Archery
- triathlon
- Olympic sailing
- Volleyball
- Beach volleyball
- Water polo
